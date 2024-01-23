Naroon: Persian restaurant group expands after early success

A taste of Persia: brunch, including spicy eggs (Naroon)

The Persian restaurant group Naroon is expanding, with the original branch relocating to a space more than double the size, tripling the number of covers and expanding the menu, and launching new concepts.

The first Naroon restaurant, founded by cousins Reza and Mohammed Malekzadeh in 2020, has moved over the road to 65 Great Titchfield Street, having outgrown its first location in Fitzrovia.

With a much larger kitchen, existing dishes are now joined by daily specials, while the site next door is now operating as a café and focuses on breakfast, brunch, and takeaways.

Dishes include sosis bandari (a sandwich filled with spicy sausage, onion and tomato sauce), a Persian omelette, and nargesi (spinach and eggs).

Mohammad moved to the UK from Iran in 2018 and after finding success with a food delivery start-up, opened Naroon with Reza, who was born in Tehran but grew up in the UK and started out in management consultancy. He also appears to have enjoyed a short-lived pop career.

Together they now have three sites in London, having just opened their third site on Cavendish Street in Marylebone.

Mohammad said: “We’re delighted to launch our three new sites. Each restaurant and cafe gives us the opportunity to share our food and culture with an even wider audience and we’re really proud of our new spaces in these prime central London locations.”

Reza said appetites for Persian cuisine is growing in London and added: “We feel that Persian cuisine has tremendous potential in the London market with the right quality of food and service, consistency and authenticity while also being approachable.”

Naroon, various locations, naroon.co.uk