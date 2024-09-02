NASA astronaut reports 'strange noise' inside Boeing Starliner ahead of its slated return

A NASA astronaut on the International Space Station reported a strange noise coming from the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that is tentatively scheduled to return to Earth without its crew on Friday.

Barry “Butch” Wilmore on Saturday radioed Mission Control at Johnson Space Center in Houston, saying, "There's a strange noise coming through the speaker ... I don't know what's making it," according to Ars Technica, which first reported the exchange, citing an audio recording shared by Michigan-based meteorologist Rob Dale.

In the recording, Mission Control said they were connected and could listen to audio from inside the spacecraft. Wilmore, who boarded the Starliner, picked up the sound on his microphone.

"Alright Butch, that one came through," Mission Control said. "It was kind of like a pulsing noise, almost like a sonar ping."

"I'll do it one more time, and I'll let y'all scratch your heads and see if you can figure out what's going on," Wilmore replied. "Alright, over to you. Call us if you figure it out."

The Starliner, which departed for its inaugural flight on June 5, was only scheduled to spend a week docked at the International Space Station. But as the Starliner arrived in orbit, NASA announced helium leaks had been discovered aboard the spacecraft, forcing the crew to stay at the space station for several months.

The mysterious sound began emanating from the Starliner about a week before the spacecraft is slated to undock from the International Space Station without its crew and make its autonomous journey back to Earth.

NASA announced on Thursday that, “pending weather and operational readiness,” the Starliner will begin its flight on September 6 and will touch down after midnight on September 7 at a landing zone in White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.

The two-member crew including Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams will remain at the International Space Station for another six months until they return in February aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Contributing: Max Hauptman, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA astronaut reports mysterious noise coming from Boeing Starliner