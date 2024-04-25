NASA and Boeing confirm launch for first crewed Starliner flight
NASA and Boeing confirm launch for first crewed Starliner flight
NASA and Boeing confirm launch for first crewed Starliner flight
Sittin' On the Dock of the Bay NASA has released stunning new artist impressions of an extremely reflective lava lake on the surface of Jupiter's moon Io. While the generated clip, released by the space agency's Jet Propulsion Lab last week, isn't actual footage recorded by a spacecraft, it's nonetheless a gorgeous rendition of what […]
It’s 33 times more massive than our Sun.
The ancient tomb is the “largest, highest-level and most complex” of its kind ever found.
How burned artifacts offer a window into the dismantling of a dynasty.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s first moon lander has survived a third freezing lunar night, Japan’s space agency said Wednesday after receiving an image from the device three months after it landed on the moon. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said the lunar probe responded to a signal from the earth Tuesday night, confirming it has survived another weekslong lunar night. Temperatures can fall to minus 170 degrees Celsius (minus 274 degrees Fahrenheit) during a lunar night, and rise to around 100 Ce
India is one of the world’s top spacefaring nations. It is the first Asian country to reach Mars orbit, and the fourth on the planet to take a spacecraft to the moon, landing closer to the south pole, known for its cratered terrain, than anyone else has.
Photos show the colorful animal and its “elongated” body.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The two NASA astronauts assigned to Boeing’s first human spaceflight arrived at their launch site Thursday, just over a week before their scheduled liftoff. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will serve as test pilots for Boeing’s Starliner capsule, which is making its debut with crew after years of delay. They flew from Houston into Kennedy Space Center on Thursday. Due to blast off May 6 atop an Atlas rocket, the Starliner will fly to the International Space Station fo
One of the planet's most natural defenses against climate change and a key element in sustainable products is found in wine bottles around the world. Scientists and engineers say cork has been used to make several products in everyday life, from flooring to insulation, and the process of harvesting it leaves a small carbon footprint. "The tree tells us if we can take or not; you cannot force the cork to come apart," Conceição Santos Silva, a forest engineer, told ABC News last summer while the farmers were working on the trees.
A rover captured signs of clustered dark dots on Mars' Inca City that resemble spiders, which formed due to seasonal eruptions of carbon dioxide gas.
Nearly seven dozen albarradas, or limestone walls, were discovered in Quintana Roo, officials said.
After a piece of the International Space Station crashed into his house, one Florida man has had to call in reinforcements — including, apparently, his insurance agency. As NPR reports, Naples, Florida resident Alejandro Otero's life has been turned upside down after a two-pound piece of the ISS plummeted into his house. Now, his insurance company […]
A piece of trash intentionally jettisoned from the International Space Station struck a home in Naples, Florida, according to the federal agency.
To mark 34 years of service, the Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of the Little Dumbbell Nebula, which may contain evidence of one star devouring another.
Are you ready for the “Big Crunch?”
A mission launching this year will carry a simple 4G network to the Moon, helping to lay the building blocks for long-term human presence on other planets.
Last month, astronauts aboard China's Tiangong space station conducted a lengthy spacewalk to repair a solar array damaged by debris. Now, state media outlet Xinhua reports that those repairs were successful, as China undertakes crucial steps to protect its astronauts against an increasingly cluttered orbit. According to China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the debris had […]
Magnetars are among the universe's most extreme objects - a class of the compact stellar remnants called neutron stars that possess immensely strong magnetic fields. Once in a while, they produce enormous eruptions of gamma rays in the strongest nondestructive release of energy known in the cosmos. Scientists have now detected the most distant-known instance of one of these eruptions, called a giant flare, from a magnetar residing in a galaxy called Messier 82, or M82.
Hint: it’s not cloud seeding.