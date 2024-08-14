Nasa close to announcing arrival date of two astronauts ‘stuck’ in orbit

Richard Luscombe
·3 min read
<span>Boeing's Starliner spacecraft which launched astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams to the International Space Station.</span><span>Photograph: AP</span>
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft which launched astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams to the International Space Station.Photograph: AP

Nasa says it is close to announcing when it will bring home two astronauts who have been “stuck” in orbit for more than two months by ongoing technical problems with Boeing’s new Starliner capsule, but admits it still has not figured out exactly how.

The space agency’s latest update on the troubled test mission on Wednesday revealed that managers were expecting to make a final decision either late next week or early the week after that, after ground engineers complete an evaluation of Starliner’s glitchy propulsion system.

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been aboard the international space station for almost 70 days, almost 10 times longer than the test flight was originally expected to last, while engineers troubleshoot reaction control thrusters that failed during Starliner’s first docking attempt on 6 June.

Nasa said it still hopes to return them to Earth aboard Starliner, but has admitted the clock is ticking on a decision that could see the craft sent back without a crew, and the astronauts forced to stay in space until next February when they would come home on a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

“It’s getting a lot harder. We’re reaching a point where [by] that last week in August we really should be making a call, if not sooner,” Ken Bowersox, associate administrator of Nasa’s space operations mission directorate, told a lunchtime press conference.

“Butch and Suni are well engaged on the space station. It’s great to be there, enjoying the environment, eating that great space food and being able to look out the window. So I know they’re making the best of this time, but I’m sure they’re eager for a decision just like the rest of us.”

The chief astronaut, Joe Acaba, said he had spoken regularly with the astronauts about the prospect of a long-duration stay.

“If Butch and Suni do not come home on Starliner and they are kept aboard the station, they will have about eight months on orbit,” he said.

“We are lucky to be in a time in human space flight where we have regular resupply missions, enabling the crews aboard the station to receive any extra supplies they may need.”

Notably, no representative from Boeing was present at the media briefing, fueling further speculation of a wedge between the space agency and its commercial partner over this and other collaborations.

Boeing engineers are reportedly convinced Starliner is safe to bring its crew home now, while Nasa, which lost 14 astronauts in two space shuttle disasters in 1986 and 2003, is understandably more cautious.

“I’m not surprised the Boeing team is 100% behind their vehicle, that’s what we would like from them,” Bowersox said.

“But I can also tell you they want to work with us in a partnership. When we get to a decision we’ll work through it together.”

Nasa managers stressed that Starliner, which launched on 5 June seven years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget, was still rated as an escape vehicle for the crew in the event of an emergency.

But its continuing problems are an embarrassment for Boeing, which has suffered numerous recent safety and quality issues in its aviation division, and a setback for Nasa’s plan to rely on Starliner as an additional crew transport to lower earth orbit to SpaceX’s Dragon.

Asked if the agency would consider an uncrewed return of Starliner as a failure, Russ DeLoach, chief of Nasa’s office of safety and mission assurance, appeared to pass blame for such a scenario on to Boeing.

“If we intervene and make the call to change the mission, that the crew would ride home on something other than Starliner, we don’t need to consider that a Nasa mishap,” he said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Boeing's Starliner Could Spin Out of Control and Crash Into the Space Station, Expert Warns

    Collision Collusion While NASA works on figuring out how to get the Boeing Starliner astronauts home, experts are concerned that it may straight-up crash into the International Space Station. As Business Insider notes, there are concerns inside and outside the agency that once the derelict Boeing-built disaster undocks from the ISS, malfunctions could lead it to […]

  • Chinese scientists say they've found a way to make hypersonic missiles skip in the sky to strike deeper. US experts aren't convinced it'll be effective.

    A young team of Chinese scientists say a hypersonic missile could fly further and longer by bouncing bounce off the Earth's atmosphere.

  • Forget Boeing. Rocket Lab Is Quietly Emerging as a SpaceX Competitor.

    Rocket Lab is quietly having a very good year in space. It was the tenth launch for Rocket Lab in 2024, equaling its top launch year with more than three months left to go. TD Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr called Rocket Lab the “overwhelming small launch leader,” in a Monday report, adding “its growing execution gap versus competitors supports premium pricing.”

  • What Is Your Mars Sign? How It Affects Your Energy and Desires

    The meaning of your Mars sign goes beyond the way you act —it's about understanding the core of what propels you forward

  • How Two Stranded Astronauts Are Camping Out in Space

    Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are reportedly making do as their eight-day mission stretches to a months-long one.

  • Why scientists are dumping microplastics into Ontario's Experimental Lakes Area

    The International Institute for Sustainable Development's (IISD) Experimental Lakes Area is known as the world's freshwater laboratory, and was set aside for scientists to conduct research in northwest Ontario. Melissa Ridgen visits the region to learn about a new project that's hoping to shed light on the effects of microplastics on ecosystems.

  • Watch spectacular new images caught by the International Space Station

    NASA’s Matthew Dominick has posted stunning footage of the aurora borealis from the International Space Station.

  • Archaeologists unearth bodies in Peruvian temple up to 3,800 years old

    Archaeologists have unearthed four human remains believed to be more than 3,000 years old in a stretch of barren land in northern Peru that appears to have housed a ceremonial temple honoring the gods of an ancient local culture. The funeral bundles were found nestled between some mud and stone walls near a valley in the dry, coastal Viru province in the South American nation's La Libertad region, home to many major ancient cultures over the millennia. Feren Castillo, an archaeologist at the National University of Trujillo in Peru who heads a research project in the area, said the remains and the walls were likely between 3,100 and 3,800 years old.

  • Shanghai unveils plan to transform suburbs through unmanned farms with drone-grown crops

    Shanghai - China's largest city and its financial capital - has unveiled an ambitious plan to leverage new technologies to transform large swathes of its suburbs into unmanned grain-producing farms, a local experiment in line with the country's push to modernise agriculture as it pursues greater food security. The metropolis will attempt to establish 20,000 mu (1,333 hectares) of fully automated farmland - roughly four times the size of New York City's Central Park - by the end of next year, acc

  • High hopes in Israel for 'super hero' cocoa

    STORY: Israeli researchers say they may have identified a strain of cocoa that could increase the plant's growing region. The finding comes as bad weather and disease have hurt cocoa production and sent global prices soaring.Israel's Volcani Institute had sent 140 seedlings to a facility in southern Israel to study how the tropical plant could grow in dry conditions. Days later the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas militants left their facility shut down for months without electricity or irrigation.:: Talli Ilani Handout :: January 16, 2024 Researcher Talli Ilani says they were surprised to find 18 seedlings alive when they returned in January."The exciting thing about it is that cacao that is considered to be a plant that is growing in rain forests, in places that it needs a lot of water, we see, ok, there are some, not all of the ecotypes, but there is one ecotype that can survive with much less water, hardly no water at all."The team had not planned on testing the selected cocoa strains specifically for drought resistance.Here's the Volcani Institute's senior principal scientist Ellen Graber. "It's a very unusual result, to find a strain that can withstand three and a half months of drought as new fresh seedlings and also severe cold front. It means that we may be able to develop strains that can expand the growing regions for cocoa."The Volcani Institute has developed resilient plant strains in the past, including drought-resistant wheat and a chill-resistant basil that yields all year round. Graber says she plans to clone the surviving cocoa plants and test them in the hope of identifying the genes responsible for their resilience.

  • Another point for life on Mars: Signs of liquid water discovered under the planet's surface

    NASA's InSight lander measured Marsquakes, and now its data is hinting there's a reservoir of liquid water under the planet's surface.

  • Scientists Discover Massive Reservoir of Water Hiding on Mars

    Well, Well, Well... Researchers say they've made the first ever detection of liquid water on Mars in a reservoir trapped miles beneath the Red Planet's surface. The findings, published as a study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, could help explain what happened to Mars's oceans after they disappeared three billion […]

  • NASA uses Cold Atom Lab in space for first time

    For the first time, ultra-cold atoms have been used to detect changes in the surrounding environment in space, taking a step of revolutionizing how quantum science can be used.

  • 7-foot mammoth tusk unearthed in Madison County

    7-foot mammoth tusk unearthed in Madison County

  • New Mars study suggests an ocean's worth of water may be hiding beneath the red dusty surface

    A new study shows Mars may be drenched beneath its surface, with enough water hiding in the cracks of underground rocks to form a global ocean.

  • Seismic data indicates huge underground reservoir of liquid water on Mars

    An immense reservoir of liquid water may reside deep under the surface of Mars within fractured igneous rocks, holding enough to fill an ocean that would cover the entire surface of Earth's planetary neighbor. That is the conclusion of scientists based on seismic data obtained by NASA's robotic InSight lander during a mission that helped decipher the interior of Mars. The water, located about 7.2 to 12.4 miles (11.5 to 20 km) below the Martian surface, potentially offers conditions favorable to sustain microbial life, either in the past or now, the researchers said.

  • Mars May Have Far More Water Than We Thought

    A new study reveals what may have happened to Mars's rivers and oceans.

  • We pumped extra CO₂ into an oak forest and discovered trees will be ‘woodier’ in future

    But this is no long-term solution for storing carbon.

  • Mark Cuban Recalls The Conversation That Made Him See The Truth About Trump

    The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.

  • The Trump Campaign Just Tweeted Something Really Racist

    Republicans have reportedly been pleading with Trump to stay on message — but his campaign just can't seem to help itself.