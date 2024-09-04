NASA is looking for social media influencers to document an upcoming launch

NASA is inviting social media content creators to travel to Florida to witness and cover the scheduled October launch of an uncrewed spacecraft bound for the Jupiter moon Europa.

Up to 50 influencers and cosmic content creators on platforms like TikTok and Instagram are invited to register to attend the media circus surrounding the Europa Clipper mission, which will send an orbiter on a six-year journey to reach the icy celestial body. Once the Clipper arrives in 2030, the autonomous craft plans to scan beneath the surface of Europa to search for signs of life.

"If your passion is to communicate and engage the world online, then this is the event for you," NASA said in a Tuesday news release advertising the event registration.

NASA is hoping online content creators will be there when the Clipper embarks on a scheduled launch Oct. 10 on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

In a clear bid to interest new audiences in space exploration, the U.S. space agency is tailoring the invite to influencers and creators with large followings that are "separate and distinctive from traditional news media." NASA added that the event is designed for people who regularly share new content across multiple social media platforms.

A view of Jupiter's moon Europa created from images taken by NASA's Galileo spacecraft in the late 1990's.

Those invited to attend the two-day media event will be able to not only watch and document the launch for their social media pages, but will be given access similar to other news media. That includes a meet-and-greet with Europa Clipper experts and mission operators and a tour of the NASA facility.

There is a catch: Those invited to attend the media event surrounding the Europa mission will be responsible for their own expenses for travel, lodging, food and other amenities, NASA said. The agency added that it will not reimburse or cover any costs for guests if the launch is delayed, which can happen for a variety of reasons, including poor weather conditions or unexpected issues with the spacecraft.

How to register to cover Europa mission in Florida

Registration opened Tuesday and will end at 10 a.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 9.

Influencers and content creators approved to attend the launch should be notified by Sept. 30, NASA said.

"We strongly encourage participants to make travel arrangements that are refundable and/or flexible," NASA said.

What is NASA's Europa Clipper mission?

The fourth largest of Jupiter's 95 moons, Europa conceals a vast ocean beneath the surface that scientists believe could have the right conditions to support life. The Europa Clipper, which will launch in October, is hoping to find them.

With its massive solar arrays and radar antennas, the Clipper is the largest spacecraft NASA has ever developed for a planetary mission.

After years of planning, the spacecraft would potentially launch as early as next month. But it won't be until 2030 that the uncrewed craft arrives at Europa. When it gets there, it won't land on the surface itself, but will instead conduct about 50 flybys near the surface to scan and study the moon.

The spacecraft will carry nine science instruments on board to gather detailed measurements during the flyby. By exploring Europa, the U.S. space agency hopes to gain a better understanding of the conditions that would make other worlds habitable beyond Earth.

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA invites social media influencers to attend Europa Clipper launch