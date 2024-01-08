Nasa Peregrine-1 launch: US rocket heads back to the Moon for first time in 50 years

(The Independent)

A US rocket has set off for the Moon, carrying a Nasa lunar lander, for the first time in 50 years.

It is the first time an American spacecraft will have landed on the Moon’s surface since the Apollo missions.

It was also the debut launch for the Vulcan rocket, made by the private United Launch Alliance. If the mission is successful, that could become a key technology for the US, and may rival SpaceX’s popular rockets.