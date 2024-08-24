NASA picks Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring back astronauts stuck in space in fresh blow to Boeing

In this photo provided by NASA, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is docked to the Harmony module of the International Space Station on July 3, 2024, seen from a window on the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft docked to an adjacent port (AP)

NASA has announced that it will use SpaceX’s Dragon capsule to bring home two astronauts stuck in space for months, in a fresh blow to air manufacturer Boeing.

The agency said it does not have confidence in Boeing’s troubled Starliner capsule, which will return to earth unmanned, and that the two astronauts, Sunita Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore, will be brought home in February 2025.

Williams and Wilmore will stay on the International Space Station until that time, having been there since early June.

The decision was a result of “a committment to safety,” said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. “Our core value is safety and it is our North Star,” he told reporters on Saturday.

“NASA has decided that Butch and Sunny will return with crew nine next February, and that Starliner will return uncrewed,” Nelson said.

Stranded astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore, will be brought home in February 2025, having arrived at the ISS in early June (NASA)

“I want you to know that Boeing has worked very hard with NASA to get the necessary data to make this decision. We want to further understand the root causes and understand the design improvements so that the Boeing Starliner will serve as an important part of our assured crew access to the ISS.

Nelson added that he had spoken to new Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who said the company would continue to work through the problems once Starliner returned.

“Space flight is risky, even at its safety safest and even at its most routine,” Nelson added. “And a test flight by nature, is neither safe nor routine, and so the decision to keep Butch and Sonny aboard the International Space Station and bring the Boeing Starliner home uncrewed is a result of a commitment to safety.

“Our core value is safety, and it is our North Star. And I’m grateful to NASA and to Boeing for their teams, for all the incredible and detailed work to get to this decision.”

More follows ...