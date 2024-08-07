NASA says Boeing's Starliner astronauts may have to come home on different spacecraft

NASA officials said in a press conference on Wednesday that the astronauts who went up to the International Space Station (ISS) on Boeing's Starliner may have to come home on a different space craft.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who performed the first crewed test flight of Starliner, have been in space for more than 60 days. When they launched on June 5, they were only supposed to be on the ISS for about a week.

Boeing and NASA officials have been resistant to exploring the option to bringing the crew home on another method but Kenneth Bowersox, NASA's associate administrator for space operations, said the team is considering it.

"We don't just have to bring a crew back on Starliner for example. We can bring them back on another vehicle," he said. "In the case that we have with the Starliner crew flight test, the option to either bring the crew home on Starliner or to bring the crew home on another vehicle, we could take either path."

Bowersox said there is currently more "consensus" needed among the team, but they are also getting "more serious about evaluating our other options."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

