NASA says Starliner will return uncrewed, astronauts to stay at ISS
NASA says Starliner will return uncrewed, astronauts to stay at ISS
NASA says Starliner will return uncrewed, astronauts to stay at ISS
Two astronauts have been stuck at the International Space Station for almost three months after Boeing's Starliner spacecraft malfunctioned.
DNA analysis of two skeletons from unmarked graves in a Jamestown church uncovered both men were related to Thomas West, the colony’s first governor, a study found.
Soil studied by India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission near the lunar south pole adds support to the theory that the moon once had a magma ocean billions of years ago.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA decided Saturday it’s too risky to bring two astronauts back to Earth in Boeing’s troubled new capsule, and they'll have to wait until next year for a ride home with SpaceX. What should have been a weeklong test flight for the pair will now last more than eight months.
NASA is expected to announce on Saturday its decision about whether two stranded astronauts – who rode the glitchy Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station in June – can safely travel home in the Boeing capsule, or if they will need to use a SpaceX vehicle.
Archaeologists found four skeletal remains at an ancient Peru burial site, all laid facing the mountains, the source of water for the region.
NASA's announcement Saturday that it won't use a troubled Boeing capsule to return two stranded astronauts to Earth is a yet another setback for the struggling company, although the financial damage is likely to be less than the reputational harm.
Close Encounter Our modern, scientific search for extraterrestrial intelligence, or SETI, may trace its origins to an eccentric little experiment that took place almost exactly 100 years ago. The man behind it was American astronomer David Todd, who in August of 1924, endeavored to listen to radio signals from Mars. As The New York Times […]
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Saturday is scheduled to reveal how the Boeing Starliner astronauts will return to Earth from the ISS.
At a Saturday, Aug. 24 press conference, NASA ruled the crew will not come home until February.
Scientists have collected the deepest samples of mantle rock ever, and it could shed light on how life formed on Earth.
Researchers in southern Alberta are trying to get the upper hand in the battle against a stubborn disease that wipes out up to 10 per cent of Canada's wheat crop annually and costs farmers millions of dollars.It's called tan spot disease, a fungal infection named for the small tan-coloured lesions it creates on the green leaves of wheat plants. While it may not threaten to wipe out entire fields like others might, its persistence makes it a regular headache for growers.Dr. Reem Aboukhaddour, cha
Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will come home in February 2025 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon, and the Boeing Starliner they flew to the International Space Station on in June will return uncrewed.
NASA has released a new image taken by its Hubble Space Telescope, which is unveiling new details surrounding the Tucana Dwarf galaxy. The galaxy is thought to be nearly 3 million light-years away from Earth. The agency said it was initially discovered by astronomer R.J. Lavery in 1990 and is much smaller and less luminous than many neighboring clusters of planets and stars.
Attoboy Behold, the world's fastest microscope: it takes images with such astounding speed that it's the first ever device capable of capturing a clear image of moving electrons. Developed by researchers at the University of Arizona, who have published their work in the journal Science, the microscope uses electron pulses at the speed of a […]
Soil Says Using brand new methodology, scientists in China have discovered a shockingly simple trick to extract large quantities of water from lunar soil. As the South China Morning Post and other outlets report, the new technique has been tested out on Moon dirt samples brought back from China's 2020 Chang'e 5 mission — the […]
First spotted in New York City in 2011, the “ManhattAnt” has been identified as a European species. Experts are still learning about its effects on the ecosystem.
From ChatGPT to Sam Altman, generative AI to Nvidia, here's our dictionary of terms to help you talk about artificial intelligence with authority.
Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore were supposed to be on an eight-day mission, but will not return to Earth until 2025.
This week, go inside a wild space mission, uncover a 17th century ancestry scandal, meet two male flamingos and their baby chick, and more.