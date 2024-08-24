NASA says Starliner will return uncrewed, astronauts to stay at ISS

CBC

Researchers in southern Alberta are trying to get the upper hand in the battle against a stubborn disease that wipes out up to 10 per cent of Canada's wheat crop annually and costs farmers millions of dollars.It's called tan spot disease, a fungal infection named for the small tan-coloured lesions it creates on the green leaves of wheat plants. While it may not threaten to wipe out entire fields like others might, its persistence makes it a regular headache for growers.Dr. Reem Aboukhaddour, cha