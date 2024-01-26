Nasa's Mars helicopter Ingenuity has flown for the last time

Nasa is grounding its Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, for good after a wayward landing damaged at least one of its four rotor blades.

Last week, the US space agency briefly lost contact with the autonomous aircraft during its descent from a short vertical flight.

After regaining communications with the helicopter, Nasa discovered that one or more of its carbon-fibre rotor blades had been damaged, rendering it incapable of flight.

How many flights did Ingenuity complete?

Although it was designed to be a tech demonstration, Ingenuity surpassed expectations to perform 72 flights on the Red Planet in just shy of three years.

Strapped to the belly of Nasa’s Perseverance rover, the ultra-light whirlybird landed on its new home in February 2021. Two months later, in April, Ingenuity made history by making the first controlled flight on another planet.

An image captured by Ingenuity showing its damaged rotor blade after its 72nd flight (Nasa)

Proving it wasn’t a one-off, the helicopter took off an additional four times, before settling into a new role as the roving eyes for its six-wheeled friend, the Perseverance rover.

Ingenuity’s success proved that an airborne vehicle could be operated on a planet with a different gravitational pull than Earth. The probe came equipped with specially made carbon-fibre blades that span much faster than a passenger helicopter, helping it to cut through Mars’ super-thin atmosphere of one per cent (compared to 100 per cent on Earth).

The Perseverance takes a selfie as it 'looks' at the Rochette rock, the first rock successfully sampled by the rover (Nasa / JPL-Caltech / MSSS)

In his eulogy to the mini chopper, Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said: “Ingenuity has paved the way for future flight in our solar system, and it's leading the way for smarter, safer human missions to Mars and beyond.”

How did Ingenuity crash?

With the helicopter recently acting up, Nasa planned for Ingenuity to make a short vertical flight on January 18 to determine its location.

An illustration of the Ingenuity helicopter taking flight above the Perseverance Rover (Nasa /JPL-Caltech via AP)

At first, everything seemed to be going to plan as the probe climbed to a maximum altitude of 40ft (12 metres) and beamed its status to the Perseverance as normal.

But, prior to touchdown, communications between Ingenuity and the rover blacked out, according to Nasa.

With the signal patched the following day, the agency started to receive data about the crash showing damage to one of the probe’s blades. Nasa says it is investigating both the possibility that the blade struck the ground and the cause of the communications dropout.

A full-scale model of the aircraft, which weighs 4lb and has 4 carbon-fibre rotor blades (Patrick T Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

What happens next?

For now, Ingenuity is an upright position and in contact with controllers back on Earth. However, the Perseverance is too far away to take snaps of the helicopter at its final location.

The Ingenuity team will perform final tests on the aerial vehicle’s systems, and download the remaining data from its onboard memory.

Heralding its achievements, Ingenuity’s project manager Teddy Tzanetos said: “History’s first Mars helicopter will leave behind an indelible mark on the future of space exploration and will inspire fleets of aircraft on Mars – and other worlds – for decades to come.”