NASCAR Introduces eNASCAR Heat Pro League

NASCAR, Race Team Alliance, and 704Games announced the first-ever Nascar esports league on consoles: the eNASCAR Heat Pro League.

The newly-formed league is a collaboration between all three aforementioned entities and will feature 16 race teams and 32 drives, owned and operated by NASCAR race teams. Starting today, players who own “NASCAR Heat 3” can work toward qualifying for the first-ever eNASCAR Heat Pro League Draft, which will take place in early 2019. After the Draft, the league will host a 16-race season beginning in spring 2019 and throughout the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs. Races held during the League can be viewed online via NASCAR.com and Motorsport.com.

Teams like Chip Ganassi Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, JR Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, and and Team Penske will be on board, with each team fielding two drivers. One will compete on Xbox One and one will compete on PlayStation 4.

“The race teams are taking this new league very seriously and will be looking for the best competitors in the nation to represent their respective teams. We expect the competition level will be high and we challenge these new esports drivers to become the best of the best,” said Jonathan S. Marshall, Race Team Alliance’s executive director.

The move was made in a bid to expand the NASCAR presence in the world of esports, helped along by an investment via Motorsport Network to bring it all to fruition. To register for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League Draft, players can visit the official website here.

