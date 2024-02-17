NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. turns famous race car into a skeleton. What’s going on?

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has turned one of his famous race cars from the 1990s into a skeleton, leaving fans on social media guessing which one it was and what he’s doing with it.

The whereabouts of the bright red skeleton also remained a mystery this weekend.

“Finished stripping my racecar from 1996,” Earnhardt posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner included a picture of the skeleton inside a garage on Friday.

“Got a few things left to do before I send it to the sand blaster,” Earnhardt posted. “I got the itch to work on it a bit this weekend.”

The hood of Earnhardt’s Mom N Pop’s racecar from the ‘90s appears in the background of the picture, but Earnhardt wasn’t letting on about the location of the garage.

Fans voted Earnhardt Most Popular Driver for 15 years before he retired from the track at the end of the 2017 season. He’s been a racing analyst for NBC ever since, although his contract with the network is up and he recently quipped that he’s unemployed as he works to return to the booth.

Was Earnhardt at the Daytona 500 races in Daytona Beach, Florida, when he posted the skeleton photo on X?

Or was he back in his native Mooresville, where his JR Motorsports team is based?

“Cool you have it!”

To most on social media, that didn’t really matter.

They were just happy to see Earnhardt planning to restore the car.

“Can’t wait to see it finished!” a fan posted on X. “That’s cool you have it!”

“If you need more hands on deck holla I’ll bring the beer,” another fan wrote.

“Nice Dale,” still another fan posted, including a heart emoji. “Just enjoy your life and do what you love.”

Earnhardt’s post drew 111,000 views by noon Saturday.