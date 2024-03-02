NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. trades need for speed for ... a camper?

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. may have shocked the racing world on Saturday with news that he’s trading his need for speed for a camping trailer.

“#88 is full throttle to campfire nights,” Camping World posted Saturday morning on X, the former Twitter.

Earnhardt had just announced on X that he’d bought a Cougar luxury travel trailer that he, wife, Amy, and daughters Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine will hit the road in soon.

“Lots of consideration on what was right for my family,” Earnhardt said on X. “So many great options. Gonna go make some memories this year in our @CampingWorld RV.”

Earnhardt bought a 2024 Keystone Cougar 364BHL Midnight Edition, Camping World said on X.

The camper retails for about $85,000. High-end Cougar models typically include two bedroom suites and indoor and outdoor kitchens and showers.

Lots of consideration on what was right for my family. So many great options. Gonna go make some memories this year in our @CampingWorld RV. https://t.co/PbqnJ715aF — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 2, 2024

By Saturday afternoon, Earnhardt’s post received 192,000 views and 3,400 likes, all congratulating him on the purchase and his plans.

“Any advice on how to convince my wife?” a fan from Miami, Florida, posted.

“That’s nicer than my house lol,” another man said.

“Enjoy the journey and destination!!” a woman posted.

Fans voted Earnhardt Most Popular Driver for 15 years before he retired from the track at the end of the 2017 season.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner has been a racing analyst for NBC ever since, although his contract with the network is up. He recently quipped that he’s unemployed as he works to return to the booth.