NASCAR legend getting behind the wheel for Charlotte 49ers in EA Sports CFB 25 game

If you need any evidence that video games bring people together, look no further than the recently released EA Sports College Football 25.

Despite being in the same metro area as countless motorsports teams and just a handful of miles from Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Charlotte 49ers haven’t had the horsepower to draw fanfare from NASCAR’s biggest stars. That was until Kannapolis’ own Dale Earnhardt Jr. declared his allegiance to the 49ers on Tuesday’s episode of the Dale Jr. Download.

“Since the last NCAA edition was out (in 2013), back then I was a South Carolina or Tar Heels (fan). I’m not as big of a Gamecocks fan these days, but now they have the 49ers — local team, Charlotte. I will probably do a (dynasty) with the 49ers. It will be fun.”

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. during a podcast at JR Motorsports in Mooresville.

Earnhardt, long known as a Washington Commanders fan, has always had an affinity for the game of football. According to Earnhardt, his love for the game started on his grandfather’s back porch in 1983, when he received a then-Redskins uniform from his mother. And not just the jersey — the helmet, pads and all.

Now more than 40 years later, Earnhardt will get his chance to lead a team of his own, albeit virtually. With the new College Football 25 game bringing together football fans of all ages, Earnhardt’s goal for the 49ers is synonymous with that of Charlotte 49ers head coach Biff Poggi — lead Charlotte to a national championship.

Although Poggi’s sleeveless style isn’t featured in the EA Sports game, the coach welcomes Earnhardt as a 49ers fan.

“I absolutely loved it,” Poggi told The Observer of Earnhardt’s comments. “I want him to be the honorary captain for the James Madison game. I need to find a way to get to him.”

Charlotte 49ers head football coach Biff Poggi.

The second-year head coach took it a step further, stating that he wants his team to wear No. 8 car helmet stickers for a game this season.

Charlotte’s athletic director Mike Hill also was on board, stating that he “loves having Dale’s support of the Niners.”

“It shows how universally loved the game is,” Hill said. “I remember playing it years ago with my son, Luke, and I’m ready to go again now that the Niners are represented.”

Charlotte fans will have to settle for the video game for at least another month, with James Madison set to travel to Jerry Richardson Stadium for the 49ers’ season-opener on Aug. 31.

With Earnhardt finding his new favorite collegiate team, he’ll soon become familiar with Charlotte’s offensive MVP from a season ago, tight end Colin Weber.

Weber led the 49ers in receptions in 2023 and finds it surreal that he will be catching passes both on the field and on the game this season.

“It’s awesome. I remember playing NCAA a ton growing up and thinking it was the coolest thing,” Weber said. “Ten years later, it’s pretty surreal to say I’m in the game myself.”