Nasdaq futures rise as Nvidia stabilizes after AI stocks rout

Reuters
·2 min read
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Nasdaq futures climbed on Tuesday as Nvidia and other AI-linked stocks firmed after a bruising selloff, while investors awaited further cues on the monetary policy path based on remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials this week.

AI chip firm Nvidia advanced 2.1% premarket. Chip stocks Micron Technology, Broadcom and Qualcomm also recovered some lost ground, and were up more than 1% each, while AI-optimized server maker Super Micro Computer rose 2%.

"There has certainly been strong speculation in Nvidia's exponential surge since the beginning of last year ... strong rallies were often followed by sharp selloffs," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.

"It's too early to call the end of the Nvidia mania but given the high amount of speculation around the stock, we shall see the price action getting worse before it gets better."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq logged its steepest one-day fall, of more than 1%, since late April as investors pulled out of AI stocks and moved to other sectors, causing the blue-chip Dow to hit a one-month high on Monday.

At the start of the week, investors bought into sectors including utilities, consumer staples and energy that have underperformed tech and tech-adjacent stocks this year on continued AI optimism.

While the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report on Friday is at the top of the watch list, investors will also keep an eye out for consumer confidence data during the day.

Fed Board Governors Michelle Bowman and Lisa Cook, this year's voting committee members, are set to speak on Tuesday.

Market participants see 61% odds of a 25-basis point interest rate cut in September, and are eyeing around two cuts by the end of the year, according to LSEG's FedWatch data.

A slew of quarterly corporate earnings are also scheduled for the day, with cruise operator Carnival Corp due before market open and parcel delivery giant FedEx after the bell.

At 5:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 14 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.18%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 83 points, or 0.42%.

Among other major premarket movers, Spirit AeroSystems dropped 5%. A report showed Boeing has offered to acquire the airplane fuselage maker in a deal funded mostly by stock that values its key supplier at about $35 per share.

Trump Media & Technology Group rose 14.2%, set to extend Monday's strong gains. The company had announced it expected $69.4 million in proceeds from cash exercise of warrants.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Buy 500 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,830/Year in Passive Income

    This super dividend stock offers high yield and visibility over earnings growth. It can help you earn $1,830 in passive income. The post Buy 500 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,830/Year in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Be Wary Of TELUS (TSE:T) And Its Returns On Capital

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • I Retired in My 50s: 5 Expenses You Should Eliminate Now If You Want To Do the Same

    Did you know that 74% of Americans say that they are stressed about money? Money is a hot topic, especially with issues like unaffordable housing, lack of savings, high interest rates and rising debt...

  • Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

    Looking for an undervalued stock you can buy today and hold for decades? Here's a great pick with a generous dividend. The post Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bitcoin Posts Biggest Drop in Two Months as Liquidations Pick Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Losses are piling up in the crypto market after its second-worst weekly decline of 2024, a reflection of cooling demand for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and uncertainty over monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergNvidia’s 13% Stock Rout Has Traders Scouring Charts for SupportBuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’Jain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu DhabiHow Long Can High Rates Last? Bond Markets Say Maybe ForeverWikileaks’ Julian Assang

  • Trump Media rebounds after Trump hush money verdict spooked DJT shares

    Trump Media & Technology Group shares rallied after a weekslong decline cut the stock price in half and knocked investors for a loop.

  • Essential RRSP Stocks: 2 Canadian Picks to Secure Your Retirement

    Two dividend stocks are ideal anchors for Canadians intending to contribute to their RRSPs in 2024 and save for retirement. The post Essential RRSP Stocks: 2 Canadian Picks to Secure Your Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Vietnam's VinFast looks to tiny EV, priced at less than $10,000, to change its fortunes

    HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese automaker VinFast, for a short time the third-most valuable car company in the world, has a big problem: It just can’t sell enough cars.

  • This 6.1 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Instant Income

    Here’s what makes Transcontinental one of my top dividend stock picks right now for instant income. The post This 6.1 Percent Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Instant Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

    Canadian investors can consider gaining exposure to quality mining stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals in June 2024. The post 1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Conservative MP shares inaccurate, ChatGPT-generated stats on capital gains tax rate

    An Ontario Conservative MP's use of ChatGPT to share incorrect information online about Canada's capital gains tax rate offers a cautionary tale to politicians looking to use AI to generate messages, one expert says.MP Ryan Williams posted last week on X (formerly known as Twitter) an AI-generated ranking of G7 countries and their capital gains tax rates.The list appeared to have been generated by ChatGPT — an artificial intelligence-based virtual assistant — and falsely listed Canada's capital

  • Chipotle’s Stock Split Is First for the Restaurant Chain. It Will Be a Big One.

    As the stock market continues to hit new highs, many blue-chip companies have split their stocks this year.

  • Business Matters: Inflation data has big implications for Bank of Canada. Here’s what to expect

    The Bank of Canada will be scrutinizing May inflation figures this week, as it gauges whether it can deliver back-to-back interest rate cuts. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for Monday, June 24, 2024.

  • Nvidia Sales Grow So Fast That Wall Street Can’t Keep Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. is the most expensive stock in the S&P 500 Index, with its shares trading for roughly 23 times the company’s projected sales over the next 12 months. Most Read from BloombergNvidia’s 13% Stock Rout Has Traders Scouring Charts for SupportBuzzFeed Struggles to Sell Owner of Hit YouTube Show ‘Hot Ones’Jain Global Raises $5.3 Billion, Secures Cash From Abu DhabiHow Long Can High Rates Last? Bond Markets Say Maybe ForeverWikileaks’ Julian Assange to Plead Guilty, Ending Ye

  • C$ climbs to 3-week high as BoC eyes soft landing

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors took stock of recent broad-based gains for the greenback and the Bank of Canada said the economy could grow as inflation cools. "We are seeing a little bit of position squaring," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada. The U.S. dollar pulled back from a seven-week against a basket of major currencies, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.1% higher at $81.63 a barrel.

  • Electric-vehicle maker Rivian simplifies output, cuts costs, aiming for first profit

    NORMAL, Illinois (Reuters) -Electric-vehicle maker Rivian's drive to cut costs and turn its first profit has removed over 100 steps from the battery-making process, 52 pieces of equipment from the body shop and over 500 parts from the design of its flagship SUVs and pickups. The result of Rivian retooling its manufacturing process is a 35% reduction in cost of materials for vans and savings of "similar magnitude" for its other lines, CEO RJ Scaringe told Reuters. Rivian's overall cost of building its EVs has "improved dramatically," he told Reuters during a factory tour Friday at Normal, Illinois, 130 miles (209 km) south of Chicago.

  • An overload of warning signals mark the 'last straw' that could send the S&P 500 plunging 70%, famed permabear says

    John Hussman has been calling for a market crash for years. He swears the warning signs flashing now make one imminent.

  • Three Stocks That May Be Trading Below Their Estimated Value In June 2024

    As global markets exhibit varied performance with the S&P 500 reaching new heights and sectors like manufacturing showing robust growth, investors may find opportunities in stocks that seem undervalued relative to their potential. In this context, understanding the fundamentals of a company and its market position becomes crucial in identifying stocks that may be trading below their estimated value.

  • Is Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) the Best AI Stock in the $4 Trillion ‘AI Race’ ?

    We recently published a list of the 12 Best AI Stocks Leading the ‘Big Tech Race’ to $4 Trillion According to a Famous Wall Street Analyst. Since Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) ranks 12th on the list, it deserves a deeper look. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has said in a fresh note that major tech giants […]

  • What's a Good Monthly Retirement Income for a Couple?

    For a married couple approaching retirement, few things carry more significance than knowing how much income they’ll need to maintain financial stability and live comfortably after they stop working. Budgeting for retirement involves estimating your post-retirement income and calculating your essential and discretionary expenses. This approach helps you to avoid financial pitfalls and increases the […] The post What Is a Good Monthly Retirement Income for a Couple? appeared first on SmartReads b