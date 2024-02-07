Nashua man pleads guilty to having Manchester PD riot gun while being a felon
The New Hampshire District Attorney's Office announced 39-year-old Joshua Smith plead guilty to being in position of a firearm while he was a felon Tuesday.
The New Hampshire District Attorney's Office announced 39-year-old Joshua Smith plead guilty to being in position of a firearm while he was a felon Tuesday.
Brian Steven Smith, 52, is accused of killing Kathleen J. Henry and Veronica Abouchuk
Police had repeatedly said no foul play is currently suspected in the deaths of David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney, and Ricky Johnson
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan jury convicted a school shooter’s mother of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in the killings of four students in 2021, making her the first parent in the U.S. to be held responsible for a child carrying out a mass school attack. Prosecutors say Jennifer Crumbley had a duty under state law to prevent her son, who was 15 at the time, from harming others. She was accused of failing to secure a gun and ammunition at home and failing to get help to support Ethan Crumb
One officer was choked by the man, officials say.
A franchisee of fast food giant McDonald's has agreed to pay a teenage girl $4.4 million to settle her lawsuit over having been sexually assaulted by a Pittsburgh-area restaurant manager who was a registered sex offender, the victim's lawyers announced on Monday. The deal between the girl, who was 14 at the time of the 2021 sexual assault, and McDonald's franchisee Rice Enterprises LLC, compensates her for the attack by Walter A. Garner in the restaurant bathroom. At the time, Garner, now 44, had served prison time and was listed on the Megan's Law website for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.
A security officer who worked as a contractor for the U.S. State Department was arrested on federal charges on Tuesday in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an arrest warrant showed. Kevin Michael Alstrup was arrested in Washington on charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building, according to the warrant. The warrant was filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Windsor police say a man is facing charges after breaking into a home and assaulting a woman, who fractured her leg as she escaped by jumping through a window.Police say they received a call around 2 a.m. on Saturday for an injured person on Elm Street.Officers were told that a man who was previously in a relationship with the woman had broken into her home and trapped her in a bedroom, police say."The victim was strangled and struck several times before the suspect threatened to kill her," poli
This is Part 2 of a two-part series on new revelations concerning the investigation into former Vancouver detective James Fisher. Part 1 is online here.The first call the troubled young woman said she made after stabbing a man during a drug deal gone wrong was to celebrated Vancouver detective James Fisher.She later told investigators that she'd driven to Burnaby's Lougheed Centre Mall in June 2015 with her then-boyfriend to sell some leftover suboxone, according to newly released court document
A Pickering city councillor is facing backlash from community members and her council colleagues after penning an op-ed saying she does not support the concept of Black History Month, which led to public outcry and some demanding an apology.In the op-ed, which was published online Sunday in the Oshawa Durham Central Newspaper, Coun. Lisa Robinson denounced the idea of celebrating Black History Month, arguing that "the race to equality is not the celebration of one race over another."We are so hu
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says repeat car thieves should not be allowed to serve their sentence "in their living room watching Netflix." Poilievre released a new policy today that insists the current Liberal government goes too easy on people who steal cars. He says a Conservative government would make sure auto thieves spend at least three years in prison if they are convicted for a third time, and ban house arrest for those convicted of an indictable offence. Indictable off
NEW YORK — The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud case — set to issue a potentially earth-shattering verdict against him any day — wants to know if it’s true that the former president’s longtime finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, is preparing to admit he lied on the stand. In an email included in court documents filed Tuesday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron cited a ...
Four Montreal businesses were targeted in a string of arson attacks overnight. Montreal police say the first attack happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Rivière-des-Prairies.Someone smashed the window of a business on Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and set off an incendiary device inside, said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.There were two more attacks on restaurants in the Saint-Laurent borough between 2:20 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. An hour later, a
LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., are providing an update on their investigation into the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team. Here are the latest developments (all times are ET): 2:45 p.m. The police officer in charge of the sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team says concurrent investigations "did add complexity" to her probe. Det. Sgt. Katherine Dann declined to go into detail about why the NHL
EMERSON, Man. — A Calgary man has been arrested for human smuggling after police allege he picked up foreign nationals who crossed on foot into Manitoba from the United States last month. Mounties in Manitoba say they received information from the United States Border Patrol that a group was walking northbound along a rail line toward the Canadian border near the town of Emerson. Border patrol indicated the individuals were wearing proper winter clothing and were likely to cross into Canada with
Hundreds of communities across the U.S. have for several decades tried to reduce crime, fight gangs and tackle noise and other neighborhood problems through the use of “crime-free" or “public nuisance” laws encouraging and allowing landlords to evict renters when police or emergency crews are repeatedly called to the same addresses. Long the subject of criticism that such policies are ineffective and enforced more harshly in poor neighborhoods and against people of color, the ordinances are now
Kelly Sistrunk disappeared from a Memphis driveway Jan. 28. On Sunday, Mississippi law enforcement found a body they are tentatively identifying as the missing 30-year-old
A court voids Khan's marriage with a faith healer, in the latest case against the Pakistani ex-PM.
The judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial is demanding more information after a key witness was reported to be in negotiations to plead guilty to perjury in connection with his testimony in the lawsuit. In an email posted to the trial docket Tuesday, Judge Arthur Engoron asked lawyers in the case to provide him with a letter “detailing anything you know” about the situation involving Allen Weisselberg, the former longtime finance chief at Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. Engoron cited a Feb. 1 report in The New York Times that Weisselberg was in negotiations with the Manhattan district attorney’s office to plead guilty to perjury and “admit that he lied on the witness stand” when he testified at the civil fraud trial in October.
In new footage, police officers are heard asking "where's your child?", but the couple do not reply.
NEW YORK (AP) — The largest public housing authority in the nation was infested by a “classic pay-to-play” culture of corruption where workers dispensed repair jobs to contractors willing to pay bribes, a prosecutor said Tuesday as authorities revealed they had arrested 70 current and former employees for illegally pocketing over $2 million. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams told a news conference that the corruption was so widespread over at least the last decade that it affected nearly a third of