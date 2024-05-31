Nashville brings shutout streak into matchup against the New England Revolution

New England Revolution (2-10-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (4-4-7, ninth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nashville SC -140, New England +361, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville comes into a matchup against the New England Revolution after securing two straight shutout wins.

Nashville is 3-1-5 at home. Nashville is 3-0-2 when it records a pair of goals.

The Revolution are 1-5-0 in road games. The Revolution have a 2-4 record in matches decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Surridge has five goals for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Carles Gil has scored four goals with two assists for the Revolution. Tomas Chancalay has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Revolution: 2-7-1, averaging 0.7 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Dru Yearwood (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Shaquell Moore (injured), Walker Zimmerman (injured).

Revolution: Peyton Miller (injured), Ryan Spaulding (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Jonathan Mensah (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press