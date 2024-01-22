Nashville Patrol Horse Enjoys Roll in Snow

A police patrol horse was spotted enjoying the snow in Nashville, Tennessee, early Sunday, January 21, amid wintry conditions in central Tennessee.

Footage posted to Facebook by Nashville’s Horse Mounted Patrol Unit shows one of their horses, named Orozco, roll around in the wintry conditions on Sunday.

By Monday, a “warming trend” was forecast for the region, which would lead to snowmelt across the area early in the week, according to the National Weather Service. Credit: Nashville Mounted Patrol via Storyful