Natalie Portman Favors Florals in Embroidered Oscar de la Renta Minidress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Appearance, Talks Meeting Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week

Natalie Portman embraced botanical flairs on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday.

Natalie Portman on “The Tonight Show” on July 15.

The actress sported a black Oscar de la Renta minidress with velvet straps, floral embroidery and beading from the label’s fall 2024 collection. Portman accessorized with black open-toe heels and dangle earrings.

The “Lady in the Lake” star is currently styled by Ryan Hastings, who also counts Anya Taylor-Joy and Taylor Russell as clients.

Portman wore her brunette tresses in a sleek updo, while her makeup consisted of pink blush and a matching lip.

Speaking to host Jimmy Fallon, the actress discussed her experience meeting Rihanna for the first time during Paris Fashion Week in January. Videos of the two stars mingling went viral.

“It was an amazing experience for me,” Portman said. “I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b—h. It was exactly what I needed.”

Portman also talked about her latest project, “Lady in the Lake,” an Apple TV+ miniseries that premieres on Friday. Costarring Moses Ingram, the show is based on Laura Lippman’s 2019 novel of the same name.

“Maddie is a Jewish housewife in Baltimore whose frustrations are bubbling up within her and she’s about to make a big change in her life,” Portman said of her character.

