Natay's Saturday Forecast
Earl Evans was out on a whooping crane survey in Wood Buffalo National Park with Parks Canada and the Canadian Wildlife Service when he saw something he'd never seen before. Evans, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T., said he's done the same survey flight for years. "I told the pilot, 'there's something on the ground over there that shouldn't be there,'" he said."The sun hit something off to the north, so I kept my eye on it. Just as we were going by, I saw it was something that wasn't normal."Evans
Heavy snow falling on parts of the Prairies may approach a long-standing record for the latest hefty snow this late in the year
A Massachusetts man was injured following a bear attack in Wyoming on May 19
An international group of orca experts met to determine why orcas are ramming boats. The leading theory: They're bored and playful.
In the Green Germany has so much energy coming from installed solar panels that it has outpaced consumer demand and pushed energy prices into a steep nose dive — as much as an 87 percent drop. In a Tuesday report from the European financial services firm SEB, prices for energy during the day have dropped […]
After a round of nocturnal thunderstorms in southwest Ontario, more stormy weather could arrive on Saturday
Skies across southwestern Ontario could be lit up Friday night, as nocturnal thunderstorm make their way into Ontario. Saturday will see widespread thunderstorm risk. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Tennessee conservationists have now released more than 100 hellbenders as part of a recent program.
Parts of northern India are experiencing a brutal heatwave, with temperatures crossing 48C.
The final weekend in May could get off to a stormy start in southern Ontario, with a widespread chance of thunderstorms, but it will conclude on a much more sunny note before we see additional rainfall
Two teams of scientists have discovered a theoretically habitable planet called Gliese 12b that’s smaller than Earth but bigger than Venus, just 40 light-years away.
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California (AP) — High in the evergreen canopy of General Sherman, the world’s largest tree, researchers searched for evidence of an emerging threat to giant sequoias: bark beetles.
Warm ocean water holds the key to the most powerful storms nature can throw our way.
The latest forecast from NOAA paints a grim picture of the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season
Storms brought heavy rain, wind, lightning, and hail to parts of New Jersey on Thursday, May 23, on what the National Weather Service (NWS) called a “turbulent” morning.Footage taken by Tom Murphy shows rain overwhelming a storm drain in Lyndhurst, northwest of New York City, on Thursday morning.More showers and thunderstorms were expected to develop later Thursday evening “mainly for areas south of Philly,” the NWS warned. Credit: Tom Murphy via Storyful
Extreme heat in Mexico, Central America and parts of the U.S. South has left millions of people in sweltering temperatures, strained energy grids and resulted in iconic Howler monkeys in Mexico dropping dead from trees.
Winter hasn’t let up yet for parts of Canada still dealing with snow and ice a week out from the beginning of meteorological summer
There could be up to seven major hurricanes of category three or higher this season, many more than usual.
Ensuring home affordability is crucial to protecting the American Dream, but the monthly mortgage payment is just one part of the cost of owning a home.
Residents of the northeast British Columbia municipality where thousands of people have been forced to leave due to wildfires are being warned against trying to return home early.