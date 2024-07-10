Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Join Lee Brice in a Local Bar in the 'Drinkin' Buddies' Music Video — Watch! (Exclusive)

Brice exclusively tells PEOPLE that working with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters "was such a blast!"

Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters join Lee Brice for his latest single — and a day of drinking!

On Wednesday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video to Brice's "Drinkin' Buddies" music video. In the music video, the country star is joined by fellow country musicians — and drinkin' buddies — Whitters, 34, and Smith, 38, for Brice's latest music video.

In the opening of the music video, directed by Chase Lauer, Brice, 45, is seen immediately drinking at an empty bar. The video quickly cuts to him, Smith, and Whitters playing a round of flip-cup in the dive bar. Soon, the video cuts back to a solo Brice who rolls up his sleeves and starts the new friendship anthem.

As the video continues, it weaves in shots of a group of men drinking beers with each other while playing golf or a group of women playing cards and sipping margaritas and martinis.

Chase Lauer Nate Smith, Lee Brice and Hailey Whitters

"Thank God for drinkin' buddies/ They can make a bad day better/ Yeah, them drinkin' buddies/ You know we tip 'em all back together," the trio sings in harmony. "Downtown clowns in the neon light/ Out in the sticks on a Saturday night/ They always got your back/ When your wallet runs out of money/ Thank God for drinkin' buddies (well, thank God)/ Thank God for drinkin' buddies (well, thank God)."

Speaking to PEOPLE via email, the singer-songwriter says working with Whitters and Smith "was such a blast!"

"In fact, our day together to just 'get content' was so much fun that it turned into a full-on video shoot," he shares, revealing that their off-camera antics, including getting a "beer smashed over [his] head," and pouring "a full Jack and Coke over Nate’s head!"



The Grammy nominee explains to PEOPLE what sparked the collaboration between the three. "Well first off, they are so awesome, talented, and fun…. Second, sometimes one big reason collaborations work out is simply because of schedules too…. I was lucky enough to catch them both at a time where they were open to work with me."



Chase Lauer Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters and Lee Brice

Brice adds of the concept, "Most of it was by accident. Just us drinking buddies hanging out in a bar, but we added some content with some of my friends and some different friend groups doing other drinking buddy things!!!"

He also notes how director, Chase Lauer, has "been such a huge part of our whole team for so long," adding how the filmmaker "believes" in Brice and continues to work his "butt off."



Brice released "Drinkin' Buddies" on April 26. It follows his fifth studio album, Hey World, which he released in 2020. The hit album features his longest-running hit single, "One of Them Girls," which hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in October 2020.

Brice is currently on his "Label Me Proud" tour, and performing across the country until Nov. 16, when he concludes in Helotes, Texas.



