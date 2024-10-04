Nathan Lane Surprises Joy Behar with a Pizza Delivery Man Stripper for Her 82nd Birthday

The pizza delivery man showed off his 'Magic Mike' style dance moves in for Behar and her co-hosts on 'The View'

ABC (L-R) Joy Behar; Nathan Lane.

Joy Behar got an early birthday surprise when Nathan Lane stopped by The View.

On the Oct. 4 episode of the daytime talk show, Lane, 68, gifted the television personality — who turns 82 on Oct. 7 — with a pizza delivery man stripper in honor of the occasion.

As Lane joined the table, he complimented Behar, saying, “By the way, you do not look whatever age you’re admitting to. You have looked the same since 1998. You’re the Paul Rudd of daytime television.”

“You know what they say — Black don’t crack, but Italian doesn’t either,” she replied.

Related: Joy Behar Reveals Her Strict Rules for House Guests: 'I'm Not an Airbnb'

At the end of his interview, co-host Ana Navarro asked if he came without a gift for his longtime friend. Lane then responded: “No I did not! Because Joy is still a hot Italian woman, I have ordered Joy a hot Italian pizza.”

Moments later, a pizza delivery man appeared at the stage door. As he walked out on stage, he threw down the pizza box and his baseball cap before taking off his t-shirt.

The delivery man then performed a Magic Mike-style striptease for Behar and her co-hosts. He kissed her hand and continued to show off his moves.

ABC Joy Behar gets surprised with a stripper on The View.

Related: Joy Behar Says It's 'Scientifically Smart' for Women to Date Younger Men: 'I Don't Want Them Old'

Behar appeared shocked — and delighted — by his performance while her co-host Sara Haines was stunned and covered her mouth with her hands as she attempted to hide behind Navarro.

The talk show host then thanked Lane, adding, “Where’s my pizza?”

ABC Joy Behar is surprised with a stripper on the Oct. 4 episode of "The View"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Behar was far less excited to celebrate her big day.

As her co-hosts attempted to celebrate her on the air one day before her 81st birthday, she suggested they "just do the show.”

"I can't get excited. I'm just glad I’m alive, okay?" Behar added at the time. "You know, you get to a point where you wake up in the morning saying, 'I'm still here, my God!'"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.