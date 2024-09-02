Nathan Rourke makes CFL return in hometown game

Sky News

The world's second tallest man is competing in the Paralympics - but he is so tall, he has to sleep on the floor. Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, better known as Mehrzad, is 8ft 0.85in tall and a two-time Paralympic champion in sitting volleyball, representing Iran. "He doesn't have a special bed, but he has got the most important aim in his mind," head coach Hadi Rezaeigarkani told Olympics.com.