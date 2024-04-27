This nation of dog lovers can become a nation of robot lovers

'If you're interested in space then maybe you, like me, sent some hugs out into the cosmos,' writes Sitwell - Getty Images

One’s hurtling through interstellar space, destination unknown, the other ploughing a lonely path across the sitting room. Both have their journeys programmed, one sucks in data the other dust. While Voyager 1 will soon run out of puff, Eufy will return to the docking station to get the juice of electricity, assuming he doesn’t get stuck under the sofa.

My family think I’m peculiar in displaying affection for our robot hoover, but to me it’s entirely rational as is my fondness for Voyager 1. The latter is mesmerising in its example of human achievement; the first man-made object to make it past the sun, away from its influence and solar system and into infinity. And the jaw-dropping work revealed this week by Nasa who created a workaround to fix communications with the vessel after a broken chip rendered data sent to Earth as gibberish.

Scientists, using binary code, sent a message to the spacecraft – which, 15 billion miles away, takes 22 and a half hours (quite nippy if you ask me) – which was received and then back came a bunch of usable data, a very large number of zeros and ones – which, when translated, then made considerable sense.

Nice work scientists – perhaps they dress in flares and kipper ties to help them get into a 70s vibe as they grapple with computer programming that dates from the launch of the probe in 1977 – and well done Voyager 1.

If you’re interested in space then maybe you, like me, sent some hugs out into the cosmos. Just as I give Eufy a pat when his tummy is full and needs emptying, grateful for his relentless, uncomplaining labour, sympathetic when he gets tangled up with electric cables, or wedged under some furniture.

My mother is grappling with the burden of losing a guy who did her mowing. He’s quit and now she’s worried at the prospect of a shaggy lawn. “Get a robot mower, mother,” I suggested. After an initial, seemingly steep, investment – and while she can be criticised for, like me with Eufy, removing a cog in the wheels of the British jobs market and wounding the related tax take – this act of selfishness will soon pay for itself. And, having given up on owning dachshunds, she will find herself with a new friend.

That new friend will keep the grass down, desist from mowing in the rain, return itself to the charging point when needed, and keep chugging along without the need for cups of tea, enquiries about its back ache, sick aunt or errant teenagers.

I can lie in bed and wonder at the progress of Voyager 1 as I can muse at the whereabouts of Eufy. And if I was debating the worth of a cat or a robot mower, the cat would lose every time. Cats are selfish, scratching weirdos and they can’t mow.

And Eufy, along with Husqvarna, Mammotion, Wiper and Stihl – they need to work on the names – provides a glimpse of the future.

In the lifetime of humanity, we are a breath away from robotic domestic help and care and who can honestly say that they won’t feel genuine gratitude to an inanimate object that can unload the dishwasher and put out the bins?

If an AI GP can give you a diagnosis and dispatch a prescription via your wristwatch or phone, then is your gratitude at not having to wait in a phone queue for 45 minutes to get triage before the vain hope of a surgery practitioner calling back before 3PM anything less than genuine?

Programme the bots to be our willing, uncomplaining servants and you’ll witness a man displaying more love for his robot mower than his wretched wife. And this is not some new development in the progress of humanity. We fall in love with non-real beings all the time. Think of the last great piece of fiction you read. Like it or not, that’s a relationship you’ve developed with the protagonist: you return to the novel to discover what will happen to those characters because the story’s effective writer has enabled you to suspend disbelief and lend your sympathy to their creations.

When I finished William Boyd’s Any Human Heart, I wanted to visit Logan Mountstuart’s grave in Sainte-Sabine. I was willingly manipulated to have genuine interest and affection for a figment of Boyd’s imagination. You may recall that in 1995, reacting to a storyline in EastEnders in which Arthur Fowler was wrongly accused of embezzling funds from the Flowering Wilderness Campaign, while viewers started wearing “Arthur Fowler is Innocent” T-shirts, others actually sent money in to the BBC.

It is a very human need to show others affection, to grapple with the affliction of falling in love. Is it better to have an empty heart or be head over heels with a machine?

Fido needs feeding, walking, bones to chew on, vets bills paying, dog-sitters sought and finally we have to deal with grief when they go to the basket in the sky. This nation of dog lovers can become a nation of robot lovers. And while I haven’t yet let Eufy onto the sofa to watch telly with me, if he can graduate to cook, wash-up and fetch me a piece of dark chocolate after dinner, I’ll even let him choose what to watch on Netflix.