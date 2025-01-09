The Nation’s Favourite Meal Deal Has Been Revealed And It’s So Bleak

While I was aware that us Brits don’t always make the best decisions *cough* Brexit *cough*, I was under the illusion that when it comes to meal deals, we’ve got that shit locked down.

We take it for granted but really, the humble meal deal is a cornerstone of our culture here in the UK, and it’s hard to imagine office life without the occasional nip out to a local supermarket to grab a sandwich, a snack and a drink. Even if the cost of living crisis has made this a little less affordable than before...

All of that being said, Tesco has released their stats for last year and I’m afraid some of you have taken this cherished tradition and made a mockery of it with your choices.

The nation’s favourite meal deal in 2024

So, for context, in 2022 and 2023, the most popular meal deal at the supermarket was the Sausage Bacon & Egg Triple, McCoy’s Flame Grilled Steak Grab Bag Crisps, and a small bottle of Coca-Cola.

Not the most out-there choices, granted, but nice and safe with a great texture profile.

2024, though? You all went off the rails.

According to Tesco: “2024 saw tastes change, with a new favourite Meal Deal taking the crown.

“Two of the three components changed with the new top spots taken by the Tesco Chicken Club Sandwich for main, Tesco Egg Protein Pot as the most popular snack, along with the returning top drink of Coca-Cola 500ml.”

Egg. Protein. Pot.

Is life not hard enough without buying an egg protein pot at lunch? Are your deadlines not gruelling enough?

Outrageous.

People on social media are also in shock

Posting on X, @MonopolyPhonic said: “The most popular Tesco meal deal snack item of 2024 was a plain hard boiled egg. We truly are a joyless nation.”

Agreed.

The most popular Tesco UK meal deal snack item of 2024 was a plain hard boiled egg. We are truly a joyless nation. — Linda’s EGOT (@MonopolyPhonic) January 7, 2025

@Danners quoted the post and said: “It’s cold and doesn’t come with salt. Dead.”

At least you’re getting your protein fix, I guess.

