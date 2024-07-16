National Anthem At MLB's Home Run Derby Goes Badly, Badly Wrong

Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on July 15 in Arlington, Texas. Daniel Shirey via Getty Images

Country singer Ingrid Andress was the talk of social media on Monday after delivering a very memorable version of the national anthem before the MLB Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Unfortunately for the accomplished singer-songwriter, it was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Andress struggled through “The Star-Spangled Banner,” missing notes throughout as cameras caught ballplayers appearing to suppress their reactions to the off-key rendition:

This was quite the national anthem performed by Ingrid Andress 😅 pic.twitter.com/i6Diwe9DYW — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 16, 2024

Andress has four Grammy nominations and three CMA nominations under her belt. She’s perhaps best known for her 2021 breakthrough hit “More Hearts Than Mine.”

Given her experience, it’s not clear what went wrong on Monday evening.

But her performance at the Home Run Derby was being compared to other infamous renditions, such as Fergie’s at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Roseanne Barr’s 1990 attempt at a Padres game, and “Enrico Pallazzo” ― aka actor Leslie Nielsen ― in the 1988 comedy “The Naked Gun.”

The reaction online was harsh:

We are divided as a country, but I think every Amercian can agree, this is the worst rendition of the National Anthem.



This makes Fergie and Carl Lewis sound like angels.

pic.twitter.com/ViqM3zqNBz — Ted Corcoran (RedTRaccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) July 16, 2024

Just when I thought nothing could unite this country, America comes together to dunk on — and I say this as politely and objectively as possible — the worst national anthem performance of all time. #HomeRunDerby#HRDerbypic.twitter.com/ov4hWv9X3F — Moonlight Graham 🌙✨ (@ReeceKelleyG) July 16, 2024

Alec Bohm couldn’t hold in his laughter on this national anthem lol #HomeRunDerbypic.twitter.com/IJKaUjOD6f — Coby’s Gambling Corner (@CobyValentine24) July 16, 2024

I'm so sorry, I'm sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I've ever heard in my whole life. — Alex Carr (@AlexCarrMLB) July 16, 2024

It’s never a good sign when the players start laughing during your performance of the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/dxPrtcl83X — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) July 16, 2024

The National Anthem singer has united this country. #HomeRunDerbypic.twitter.com/owmQuEExY3 — Joe Pardavila (@joepardavila) July 16, 2024

If you or a loved one listened to the National Anthem during the 2024 Home Run Derby, you may be entitled to financial compensation. #HomeRunDerby — Scott Berlin (@Scott_Berlin) July 16, 2024