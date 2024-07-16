National Anthem At MLB's Home Run Derby Goes Badly, Badly Wrong

Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on July 15 in Arlington, Texas.
Ingrid Andress sings the national anthem prior to the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field on July 15 in Arlington, Texas. Daniel Shirey via Getty Images

Country singer Ingrid Andress was the talk of social media on Monday after delivering a very memorable version of the national anthem before the MLB Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Unfortunately for the accomplished singer-songwriter, it was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Andress struggled through “The Star-Spangled Banner,” missing notes throughout as cameras caught ballplayers appearing to suppress their reactions to the off-key rendition:

Andress has four Grammy nominations and three CMA nominations under her belt. She’s perhaps best known for her 2021 breakthrough hit “More Hearts Than Mine.”

Given her experience, it’s not clear what went wrong on Monday evening.

But her performance at the Home Run Derby was being compared to other infamous renditions, such as Fergie’s at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, Roseanne Barr’s 1990 attempt at a Padres game, and “Enrico Pallazzo” ― aka actor Leslie Nielsen ― in the 1988 comedy “The Naked Gun.”

The reaction online was harsh:

