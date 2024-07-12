National anthem singer needed for 100th Zozobra
National anthem singer needed for 100th Zozobra
National anthem singer needed for 100th Zozobra
NEW YORK (AP) — The August theatrical release for the second chapter of Kevin Costner’s ambitious Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga” has been canceled after the first film fizzled in theaters.
Rumors swirled about whether JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy were going to get divorced. A new book takes a closer look
The 28-year-old athlete and Sudbury, Ont.—born actress have been dating since 2018.
One of multiple live bullets found on the set of “Rust” by investigators of the 2021 fatal shooting was discovered in the bandolier of actor Jensen Ackles, according to crime scene technician Marissa Poppell.
"I did about seven films back to back, and they weren’t all great experiences," the actress recalled
"Every year it gets worse."
Carys, 21, and Dylan, 23, supported their father at a New York City screening of political documentary 'America's Burning'
Katy Perry has announced the release of her upcoming sixth studio album “143,” releasing on September 20. The pop singer made the announcement on her socials shortly after fans sleuthed the album title, covers and release date on her official merch store. “143” is a code for “I love you,” often used in the early …
Making a sartorial statement in a tonal beige ensemble, Alexa effortlessly proved that for those of us who are fashion fanatics, requirements on attire needn't be followed. See photos
Many publications have covered Prince William's relationship with Rose Hanbury, but Vulture found some had removed or edited their coverage.
"Happy birthday to the chicest of the chic! ✨✨✨," Kelly Ripa commented under the post
“When their bio says 'Biggest risk or worst mistake: Getting this app.' Okay, then get off, LOL."
"She says, 'You've gotta whip it out,'" Douglas told the ladies of "The View," who were comically stunned by the admission.
Yellowstone boss Taylor Sheridan's new Paramount+ series Landman has shared its release date and a first look at Jon Hamm.
BGT judge Amanda Holden glowed in a waist-cinching midi dress as she stepped out to attend Wimbledon on Wednesday with her lookalike model daughter, Lexi. See sweet mother-daughter photos...
Banderas was married to Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith from 1996 until they separated in 2015
"I love that the whole time, he's not acting. He's truly annoyed with me," Ferrell recalled of his late co-star.
The model championed her go-to bikini brand Fruity Booty while soaking up the San Diego sunshine
Coronation Street star Channique Sterling-Brown has shared her feelings ahead of the comeuppance of Dee-Dee Bailey's fiancé, Joel Deering.
Princess Beatrice looked incredible at Wimbledon wearing her red hair in a half-up, half-down style and the volume on the daughter of Prince Andrew's beehive was huge!