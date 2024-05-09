National Association of Realtors | Morning Blend
Florida Realtors® 2024 President Gia Arvin joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share updates on the spring home buying and selling season.
These Canadian stocks could help TFSA investors generate solid tax-free capital gains and dividends. The post TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
In this article, we discuss the 10 companies to consider in the portfolio of Kevin O’Leary for 2024. If you want to skip our overview of O’Leary’s investment philosophy and learn about some more companies in his stock portfolio, go directly to Kevin O’Leary’s Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks for 2024. Kevin O’Leary, affectionately known […]
A stock market crash as steep as 65% wouldn't be surprising, legendary investor John Hussman said previously
It has been a strong year for many TSX stocks. However, there are group of dividend stocks that you just don't want to touch right now. The post 3 TSX Stocks I Wouldn’t Touch With a 10-Foot Pole appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Known as the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. He started his first investment partnership in 1956 with a few friends and family. An investment in...
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are certainly impressive, but they're also pricey. Which is why this tech stock is a far better option. The post Forget the “Magnificent Seven”: 1 TSX Tech Stock to Buy Instead appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it is leasing and operating a number of Aframax oil tanker ships to carry crude from the recently completed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to Pacific markets. By leasing and operating the tankers itself, Suncor saves on shipping costs, said Dave Oldreive, the company's executive vice-president responsible for refining, sales and marketing. "We’re well-positioned to deliver volumes to our customers and remove that middleman and capture the full value for Sunco
Given their stable cash flows and high yields, investors can buy these three TSX stocks without thinking twice. The post 3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it earned $1.61 billion in the first three months of 2024, down from $2.05 billion a year earlier. The Calgary-based energy giant says its first-quarter earnings amount to $1.25 per common share, compared with $1.54 in the first quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, Suncor says its operating earnings of $1.82 billion in the first quarter of 2024 were comparable to $1.81 billion in the prior year's quarter. The company attributed its results primarily to higher
Bank stocks like EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) are much cheaper than AI stocks, despite in many cases having comparable growth. The post Forget AI: 3 Bank Stocks to Buy Instead appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
April notched the highest number of bankruptcies in a year as businesses give up on a quick Fed pivot, S&P Global reported.
Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is looking way too cheap for long-term investors looking to grow their wealth in a TFSA or elsewhere. The post 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Like There’s No Tomorrow appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
I had the wrong take on Air Canada (TSX:AC) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The post I Was Wrong About Air Canada Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
According to a recent Edmunds used vehicle report, demand for used cars is dropping and so are their values as the new-car market rebounds from pandemic-induced shortages. This is especially true for 1- and 2-year-old vehicles. So there’s never been a more critical time to know whether it’s better to sell your car privately or trade it in. Both options have their advantages and drawbacks, and the best decision largely depends on your circumstances, priorities and preferences. Edmunds’ experts ru
A deadline is looming for millions of businesses who may be entitled to a payout in a $5.5 billion antitrust settlement with Visa and Mastercard. The settlement stems from a 2005 lawsuit that alleged merchants paid excessive fees to accept Visa and Mastercard credit cards, and that Visa and Mastercard and their member banks acted in violation of antitrust laws. Any businesses that accepted Visa and/or Mastercard credit or debit cards in the U.S. between January 1, 2004 and January 25, 2019 may be eligible to receive part of the settlement.
TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock looks like a great bargain after its latest plunge over the ongoing U.S. probe. The post TD Bank Stock Falls 6% on Money-Laundering Investigation: Deal or Danger? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Palantir, a data analytics software company, continued to gain traction with its artificial-intelligence tools in the quarter ended in March. Palantir shares, which rallied 8.1% in Monday’s regular session, fell more than 15% on Tuesday. Palantir followed up its “bombastic” December quarter with even better results for the March quarter as the data analytics software company continued to gain traction with its artificial-intelligence tools, in particular with U.S. commercial customers.
The Department of Commerce informs Intel that it is revoking certain licenses for exports of consumer-related items to a customer in China.
MONTREAL — Nuvei Corp. says it lost US$4.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of US$8.3 million a year earlier. The Montreal-based fintech company says revenues were US$335.1 million, up from US$256.5 million during the same quarter last year. Net loss per diluted share was five cents US, compared with seven cents US a year earlier. Just over a month earlier, the company said it was going to be taken private by U.S. private equity firm Advent International in a deal valui
Investing in stocks is a solid way to build wealth -- and no one understands that better than Warren Buffett. Check Out: I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn't Sell For You: 4 Genius...