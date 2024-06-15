National Big Boy Day

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Lynch: After Brooks Koepka declined interviews, I suggested one via text. He accepted, and explained why he’s not talking
Brooks Koepka found himself near the top of the leaderboard. But he didn't want to talk. Why?
- Deadline
Caitlin Clark Says, “Don’t Use My Name To Push Your Agendas”
Caitlin Clark has had it with being the poster girl for everyone’s agenda. Speaking before Thursday’s game, Clark was candid about some who have used perceived slights against the WNBA superstar to push racist and misogynistic tropes, “I think it’s disappointing,” Clark said. “Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women …
- People
Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl Ring Ceremony ‘Fit Included the Most Blinged-Out ‘TK’ Necklace We’ve Ever Seen
The tight end celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory in style
- The Canadian Press
Astros release José Abreu with $30.8 million remaining on his contract
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros released José Abreu on Friday, cutting ties with the former AL MVP less than halfway through a three-year, $58.5 million contract.
- People
Brittany Mahomes Shares Behind-the-Scenes of Husband Patrick’s Super Bowl Ring Ceremony — See the Jewelry!
The Chiefs received their glittering rings on June 13 after winning the 2024 Super Bowl in February
- CNN
US Open: Exasperated Scottie Scheffler tosses and slams clubs but squeezes into weekend as Ludvig Aberg edges ahead
Many have waxed lyrical about the might of Pinehurst No. 2 across its 117-year history, but on Friday the North Carolina course received perhaps its greatest appraisal yet: it made Scottie Scheffler look human.
- Yahoo Sports
Michael Chandler responds after Conor McGregor pulls out of long-awaited UFC 303 fight
It's really hard to overstate just how badly agreeing to fight Conor McGregor has worked out for the 38-year-old Chandler.
- People
Brittany Mahomes Sizzles in Chiefs Red Gown with Fringe at Super Bowl Ring Ceremony: See the Glam Look!
The mom of two rocked a fiery dress styled by the same pro who does Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour costumes!
- Global News
Millions of Canadians face intense heat wave
Millions of Canadians will soon face an intense heatwave. Early next week temperature could spike to record highs across eastern portions of the country as a heat dome settles in. Anthony Farnell is tracking the weather pattern.
- WWD
Patriots Owner Robert Kraft’s Wife Dana Embraces Quiet Luxury in Gabriela Hearst Dress and More Looks at Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Brady reflected on his time playing for the New England football time in a speech.
- The Canadian Press
Andreescu through to semifinals at Libema Open with win over Osaka
'S-HERTOGENBOSCH — Canada's Bianca Andreescu continued her comeback from injury with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) win over former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan in quarterfinal action Friday at the Libema Open.
- People
Caitlin Clark Practices Shooting with Boyfriend Connor McCaffery on Indiana Fever Court After Game
Clark's boyfriend is on the coaching staff for the NBA's Indiana Pacers, who share an arena with the Fever
- USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs' $40,000 Super Bowl rings feature typo
The Kansas City Chiefs' rings, which were unveiled Thursday, list the Miami Dolphins as the AFC's seventh seed instead of the sixth seed.
- The Wrap
There’s a Classic ‘Survivor’ Phrase Jeff Probst Wishes He Could Still Say on the Show
The show's faster, wilder format has robbed its longtime host and producer of an iconic six words he misses saying The post There’s a Classic ‘Survivor’ Phrase Jeff Probst Wishes He Could Still Say on the Show appeared first on TheWrap.
- People
Roger Federer Says One of His Four Children Is ‘Getting Serious’ About Playing Tennis (Exclusive)
The retired pro (and dad to two sets of identical twins) says he never pushed his kids into the sport, but that one of them is starting to get more serious about it
- The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers scratch Evander Kane for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
- The Canadian Press
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup final
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting the Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare.
- Kansas City Star
Furious KC Royals manager Matt Quatraro blasts off on MLB umpires, gets ejected
The usually mild-mannered Matt Quataro unloaded on the umpires during Thursday’s series finale against the Yankees at The K.
- Stretty News
Erik ten Hag ripped into Manchester United flop for disobedience
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ‘ripped’ into Antony at times last season after the winger disobeyed him.The Dutchman man was often accused of giving Antony preferential treatment, but that...
- People
Iga Świątek Cries After Getting Handwritten Note from Taylor Swift Following French Open Win
Świątek shared a photo of a handwritten note she received from Swift during the singer's Liverpool tour stop