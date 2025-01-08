National Board of Review Awards hold space for ‘Wicked’

NEW YORK (AP) — Days after “Wicked” went home from the Golden Globes with a single award for box office achievement, the National Board of Review Awards held space for the smash hit musical, celebrating its cast and director in the New York group's annual gala Tuesday.

The untelevised but starry NBR Awards were a chance for many of the nominees who didn’t win Sunday to trot out their would-be acceptance speeches, including Daniel Craig, the stars of “Wicked” and Nicole Kidman.

Accepting the award for best actress for her performance in the erotic thriller “Babygirl,” Kidman celebrated by chugging a glass of milk, a nod to some of the film's kinky sex games. After finishing, Kidman triumphantly announced “Good girl!" and left the stage.

It also was an opportunity for some jabs at the Globes. “Isn’t this room just a little bit classier than the Beverly Hilton?“ quipped presenter Christine Baranski, looking around the elegant marble-columned midtown venue, Cipriani’s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were less impressed by the old-school New York vibe. “The bathroom attendant, that shouldn’t exist anymore,” Kieran Culkin said during a typically free-form acceptance speech for best supporting actor for his role in “A Real Pain.”

The night belonged to Jon M. Chu's “Wicked.” The musical was the board's pick for best film and best director for Chu, along with a special award for the creative collaboration of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The two, in back-and-forth remarks, continued their mutual praise of each other.

“Also you’re welcome,” added Grande. “I truly think you would have murdered anyone else.”

“Probably true,” responded Erivo.

Chu, who was introduced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, used the moment to reflect on his yearslong journey with “Wicked,” which will be followed by an already-shot part two due out this November. So lengthy has his time in Oz been that the director noted he had three children during its making, including one born the day of the movie's premiere.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No twins, same mom,” assured Chu. “I know what you guys are whispering.”

Ryan Reynolds, an avowed fan of the film, took up the topic in his introduction to the film's final award.

“The man missed the premiere of his own film so he could attend the birth of his fifth child,” Reynolds said. “I barely made it to the inception of my own children.”

The common theme of the night was community and togetherness. Coming a day after the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and less than two weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, many alluded to Hollywood's role in the coming years.

Marc Platt, producer of “Wicked,” spoke about the deeper meanings of the film and having “the courage to speak truth to power especially when that power is manifested by those who come to it by blame or divisiveness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig, the best actor winner for his performance in Luca Guadagnino’s William S. Burroughs’ adaptation, “Queer,” declared: “We are in good shape.”

“If we continue to make and produce movies like this, our industry is going to continue to thrive,” said Craig, who dedicated his award “to the dreamers in the room.” “We need you now more than ever.”

A key feature of the NBR Awards, which were founded in 1909 by film enthusiasts, is its style of award presentation. Each winner is introduced by a close friend, collaborator or admirer. Last year’s surprise guest was Daniel Day-Lewis, who presented for Martin Scorsese and the best-film winner “Killers of the Flower Moon."

This year, Robert Pattinson dropped in to introduce India Donaldson, winner of the breakthrough director award for her acclaimed debut “Good One.” Pattinson called Donaldson “one of the most exciting filmmakers working today.”

Sofia Coppola presented best supporting actress to Elle Fanning, who starred as a 12-year-old in 2010's “Somewhere,” for her performance in “A Complete Unknown.” “She’s really the same person that I met when she was 11,” Coppola said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other introductions were more surprising. John Lithgow, there as part of the “Conclave” group that won best ensemble, introduced breakthrough performance winner and “Anora” star Mikey Madison. Lithgow had only just met her but profusely praised her performance, listing a wide array of its traits, one of which drew giggles from the crowd, and the 25-year-old Madison.

“I never thought John Lithgow would call me ‘sexually athletic,’” said Madison, who plays a Brooklyn sex worker in the film.

Carol Kane presented best animated film to the wondrous Latvian film “Flow,” about a cat and other animals in a flooded world. She didn’t, at first, seem well-suited to the job.

“I don’t get animation. I like to watch people, you know,” Kane said. Then she relented, calling “Flow” a revelation. “Animals, for a long time now, have been some of my favorite people.”

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press