National bowler Shayna Ng wins second career PWBA Tour title in California

Singapore national bowler Shayna Ng with her trophy after winning the PWBA Sonoma County Open in California. (PHOTO: Singapore Bowling Federation)

SINGAPORE — National bowler Shayna Ng clinched her second career Professional Women Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour title, after winning the Sonoma County Open Masters competition in California on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who was seeded second in the tournament, defeated top-seeded American Missy Parkin by 259-237 pinfalls in the final to earn her first PWBA title since last year’s Las Vegas Open.

Parkin was the top qualifier for the step-ladder finals with a 6,799-pinfall effort from 30 games, while Ng was second best with 6,511 pinfalls. Ng then defeated third-seeded American Stefanie Johnson 267-204 in her opening step-ladder finals game to earn her berth in the final against Parkin.

With her win, she becomes the first national bowler to win two PWBA Tour titles. Jazreel Tan (2015 Lubbock Sports Open), Cherie Tan (2016 Sacramento Open), Bernice Lim (2016 USBC Queens) and New Hui Fen (2016 Tour Championship) have also won at the Tour.

Top-10 finishes for national bowlers

With this year’s PWBA Tour wrapping up at the Sonoma County Open, Singapore’s women’s bowlers had at least a top-10 finish in each of the five tournaments they participated in during their six-week tour of the United States.

Ng, who was the 2016 Sportswoman of the Year after she won Singapore’s first gold at the World Bowling Women’s Championships in 2015, told Yahoo News Singapore, “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs but we’ve learnt a lot on this tour.

“We bowled 16 games for over 10 hours each competition day, so we had to constantly stay sharp and mentally focused. We learnt about different ball reactions, how to stay alert on the lanes and be aware of adjustments to make.

“It’s been a grind for us, a very long 1.5 months, and now it’s so much sweeter to go back with a win.”

