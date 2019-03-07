National Cadet Biathlon Championships hit Brookvale

Cadets from across Canada are in Brookvale, P.E.I. to take part in the National Cadet Biathlon Championships.

Biathlon is an event which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

About 130 cadets will take part in four days of competition. They had to qualify in order to participate.

"We've got some of the best young people that are representing their provinces," said Capt. Scott Nixon, a regional training officer for biathlon.

"The idea is to ski as fast and hard as you can, come into the range, calm down and shoot as accurately as you can," he said.

'Speed, stamina and endurance'

This is the second consecutive year the championship is being hosted at Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park.

Paralympian Arendz started biathlon thanks to the cadet program when he was involved in the cadet corps in Cornwall, P.E.I.

"Speed, stamina and endurance, those are the three main things you need in a biathlete," said Nathan Scott, a member of the P.E.I. team.

Scott said it's great to take part in a national competition and see really strong athletes from across the country.

"It's incredible seeing them," he said.

"Some of the teams here, they're taught by Olympic athletes and they train year-round,"

