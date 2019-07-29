National Chicken Wing Day: All the best deals from Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Wingstop and more

The concept of consuming deep-fried chicken wings coated in spicy sauce is a distinctly American tradition.

Buffalo wings were invented all the way back in 1964 — perhaps unsurprisingly, in Buffalo, N.Y. — when a restaurant owner named Teressa Bellissimo started whipping them up as a late night snack for her son and his friends.

The trend quickly caught on, and in 1977, Buffalo made Chicken Wing Day into a citywide holiday. Now it's a national phenomenon, and restaurant chains everywhere are celebrating with all kinds of discounts and special offers. Here's where you can find the best deals.

National Chicken Wing Day 2019: These are the best deals and discounts

If all the deals have you wondering how many wings you could eat in one sitting, you've got some tough competition.

The world record for most wings eaten in a single sitting was set by Molly Schuyler in 2018, when she took down 501 wings in 30 minutes. That record was set at Wing Bowl 26, an annual wing-eating contest held in Philadelphia as an alternative to the Super Bowl.

The event, which was reportedly established due to the Philadelphia Eagles' inability to win an NFL championship, was finally canceled after 2018, when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.

Wings are still a huge part of the many Super Bowl festivities, though. In fact, the National Chicken Council reported that Americans ate more than 1.3 billion chicken wings during this year's game.

