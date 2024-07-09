National City mayor backs new child sex trafficking bill
National City Mayor Ron Morrison is urging the City Council to support Senate Bill 1414, a new child sex trafficking bill at the state capitol.
The filmmaker had blunt words for the president in a new MSNBC interview.
Sunday morning, Hakeem Jeffries went to church back home in Brooklyn. Shortly after, he tweeted a verse from the Book of Joshua: “Do not be discouraged, for the Lord your god will be with you wherever you go.”
Ivanka Trump’s political intermission appears to be over.The businesswoman and former White House adviser is creeping back into the spotlight after she chose the beach over the ballot box when her father, Donald Trump, made an ugly exit from the White House following his election loss and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.At the time, Ivanka said she wanted to leave politics to focus on her kids and her entrepreneurial pursuits, lamenting that she was proud of what she’d accomplished and had “left
“Don’t talk like that,” the former president’s aide was told on Newsmax.
“Honestly, I thought there might be a little more legwork involved” in debunking the former president’s comment, said the MSNBC host.
Non-MAGA America seethes at Trump's lies, bluster and authoritarianism. But neither Biden nor any younger, healthier Democrat directly moves to shut down his appeal at its root — toxic whiteness.
The US Supreme Court has purposefully, irreversibly jumped the rails | Opinion
The Iranian frigate Sahand was photographed floating on its side as merchant vessels were docked nearby. State media said it was undergoing repairs.
A bit of head-scratcher, this one.
When Donald Trump squared off in a high-stakes debate in Atlanta last week, his wife Melania wasn’t there to offer the traditional post-debate smooch. When Trump received a guilty verdict in a Manhattan fraud trial, Melania wasn’t there for the traditional hand-holding walk out of the courthouse. While Trump crisscrosses the country holding rallies, Melania has confined her campaigning to venues just down the hall. In April, she joined Caitlyn Jenner and Mehmet Oz in addressing Log Cabin republi
Former President Trump has argued prosecutors at his recent hush money trial introduced evidence that is protected under the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling, an assertion that could upend his conviction. Trump does not assert immunity from the 34 guilty counts themselves, but he argues the verdict must be set aside because certain pieces of…
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday that he and other Senate Democrats will work to advance legislation to strip former President Trump of the immunity he was granted under a recent Supreme Court ruling protecting a president’s official acts from criminal prosecution. Schumer, invoking Congress’s powers to regulate the courts, said Democrats are…
A doctor who is an expert on Parkinson’s disease reportedly visited the White House on a fairly regular basis in the past year, including at least once for a meeting with President Joe Biden’s personal physician. Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson’s, made eight White House visits in an eight-month period from last summer through this past March, ...
CALGARY — Newly-crowned leader of Alberta's New Democrats Naheed Nenshi drew a turnout at his first official Calgary Stampede breakfast that eclipsed last year's party pancake event, and veteran members say it demonstrates momentum.
A report said North Korea may send troops to aid Russia in Ukraine. If true, it would be due to their numbers not effectiveness, experts told BI.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called South Korea’s recent front-line live-fire drills “suicidal hysteria” as she threatened unspecified military steps Monday if further provoked.
On its surface, the idea of eliminating income taxes may appeal to many voters this presidential election. Indeed, Donald Trump has been talking about it for some time -- it’s even part of his economic plan that he's revealed to voters as they deal with inflation and higher prices.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Democrats in Congress to know he has no intention of exiting this year's election, sending them a letter on Monday on his personal letterhead.
The improvised 2A28 artillery guns are highly likely to be inaccurate. Videos show the device jumping off of the ground as it fires.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel was recruiting foot soldiers.