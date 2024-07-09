National City mayor backs new child sex trafficking bill

The Daily Beast

Ivanka Trump’s political intermission appears to be over.The businesswoman and former White House adviser is creeping back into the spotlight after she chose the beach over the ballot box when her father, Donald Trump, made an ugly exit from the White House following his election loss and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.At the time, Ivanka said she wanted to leave politics to focus on her kids and her entrepreneurial pursuits, lamenting that she was proud of what she’d accomplished and had “left