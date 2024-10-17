National Gallery bans liquids after Just Stop Oil attacks

Just Stop Oil activists were jailed after pouring soup over two Vincent Van Gogh paintings in the ‘Poets and Lovers’ exhibition at the National Gallery - Anadolu Agency/Getty

The National Gallery has been forced to ban visitors from taking in liquids after years of activist attacks on its famous collection.

Just Stop Oil activists have vandalised numerous paintings including works by Constable and Van Gogh.

Their tactics typically involved throwing orange paint and soup on renowned artworks by activists, who would then glue themselves to picture frames.

To limit future damage to the publicly-owned collection, the National Gallery has now announced a ban on liquids being brought into the building.

The Gallery said: “Following recent incidents within the Gallery it is now necessary to introduce increased security measures to ensure the safety of all those who visit, National Gallery staff and the nation’s collection of paintings.

“Free access to the National Gallery allows everyone to be inspired by humanity’s greatest achievements.

“The collection we hold is irreplaceable and with each attack, we have been forced to consider putting more barriers between the people and their artworks to preserve these fragile objects for future generations.

“Unfortunately, we have now reached a point where we have been forced to act to protect our visitors, staff and collection.”

From Friday Oct 18, no liquids will be permitted in the National Gallery, except for baby formula, expressed milk and prescription medicines.