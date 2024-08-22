National Guard shows off Brandon facility
As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.
The former president does not like being called this one word.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine attacked Moscow on Wednesday with at least 11 drones that were shot down by air defences in what Russian officials called one of the biggest drone strikes on the capital since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. The war, largely a grinding artillery and drone battle across the fields, forests and villages of eastern Ukraine, escalated on Aug. 6 when Ukraine sent thousands of soldiers over the border into Russia's western Kursk region. For months, Ukraine has also fought an increasingly damaging drone war against the refineries and airfields of Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, though major drone attacks on the Moscow region - with a population of over 21 million - have been rarer.
Donald Trump made his first outdoor appearance since last month’s assassination attempt Wednesday—but his personal safety was not on his mind as he took to the stage behind bulletproof glass: his hurt feelings were.Specifically, the psychic wounds he felt after Michelle and Barack Obama, the former first lady and the former president, used their speeches to the Democratic National Convention to flame the 45th president as an ugly, misogynistic, racist liar—and mock his obsession with crowd sizes
Gaffe follows uproar over Philly cheesesteak comments
Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Hillary Clinton and more all dunked on the former president during their speeches on Monday night.
A Russian general who was recently appointed to a position in charge of border security may have inadvertently laid the groundwork for Ukraine’s successful incursion into the Kursk Oblast, according to a report.Earlier this year, Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin dissolved an interagency council in charge of border security, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The council brought together military officers with local and regional security, but Lapin argued that only the military had the resou
The former first lady shaded Donald Trump's racist remarks about "Black jobs."
Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo
"Western countries do not seem to understand how fraught this is for them," Sergei Chemezov claimed.
Trump's running mate claimed the Kentucky Democrat was "wishing" harm on Vance's family with his comments about pregnancies caused by sexual assault.
Barron Trump is headed back to his home state for college. Donald Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that his 18-year-old son will continue his schooling somewhere in the Empire State, dropping his biggest hint to date about where his youngest will attend college. The elder Trump stopped short of saying exactly where Barron is enrolling, however, teasing that the family will make an announcement “soon.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered
Michael Steele, an outspoken Trump critic, was blown away by the irony of what happened during Hillary Clinton's speech.
The Russian military's plodding reaction to Ukraine's surprise attack — and Ukraine's plan to create a buffer zone in the Kursk region — should compel Western political and military leaders to question many of the assumptions they've been making about this long-running war.A former top U.S. commander and a senior defence analyst with deep ties to Ukraine both say no one should be quick to draw hasty conclusions from the events of the past two weeks.Still, a number of suppositions about the direc
The Comedy Central host scored a round of applause for the pointed joke The post ‘The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic Says Hillary Clinton ‘Killed’ Her DNC Speech: ‘Although It Will Be Ruled a Suicide’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Ukrainian sources say the soldier, ‘Silver,’ “activated explosive devices” as he escaped his unit’s headquarters, seriously injuring his commander.
A Russian special forces unit commander told the parents of conscripts that their children would go to heaven if they died serving their country.
Barack Obama brought up the weirdness of Donald Trump’s obsession with crowd size in front of around 50,000 people in Chicago on Tuesday, ribbing the other former president in his speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losin
One of the greatest pities of this election cycle is there is no Republican version of George Clooney, who urged Biden to withdraw from the presidency. Would any Republican have the courage to do the same to Trump?
The "Late Show" host interviewed Laura Benanti's fake Melania Trump to find out.