National Hockey League under fire over concussion injuries

The National Hockey League (NHL) is the premier professional ice hockey league in the world. It boasts 31 North American teams: 24 in the US and seven in Canada. Ice hockey is a fast and thrilling sport but it can also be a dangerous one. In past months, hundreds of former professional hockey players have been mulling legal action against the NHL. Some have filed suit, claiming the League deliberately ignored the risks from concussion injuries, which can cause neurodegenerative disorders.