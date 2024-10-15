What is national insurance and when do you pay it?

Sian Baldwin
·4 min read
(Alamy / PA)
(Alamy / PA)

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has hinted that UK workers could face more money being taken out of their pay packets each month.

This means businesses are set to face an increase in national insurance contributions in the Autumn Budget on Wednesday, October 30.

Ms Reeves has vowed to create a tax system that supports wealth creation, but warned she faces “difficult choices” before the budget.

As she closed the International Investment Summit in London on Monday, Ms Reeves told leaders from the world’s biggest businesses that British economic instability had ended and the new Government was bringing investment and jobs back to the UK.

However, she continues to face questions about which taxes she will raise before her first Budget.

Ms Reeves said at the summit that there would be no increase in investment unless the Government could reassure the markets that it offered stability.

Indicating that employer NICs were in her sights, Ms Reeves said: “We were really clear in our manifesto that we weren’t going to increase the key taxes paid by working people: income tax, national insurance and VAT and, on the business side of commitment, that we would cap corporation tax at its current rate of 25 per cent which was the lowest in the G7 and we will stick to the commitments we made in our manifesto.

“But you know that there’s a £22 billion black hole over and above anything that we knew about going into the election that we need to fill, and that’s not just for one year, but that persists throughout the forecast period.”

But what is national insurance and where does the money you pay go?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is national insurance?

National insurance is an income tax that most people in the UK pay, which goes towards funding welfare and benefits.

You will most likely need to make national insurance contributions if you are employed, self-employed and over 16 but below state pension age.

In most cases, national insurance payments go toward benefits including your state pension, maternity leave and bereavement support.

The amount of NI people pay depends on how much they earn and whether they are employed or self-employed.

Rachel Reeves making her keynote speech during the International Investment Summit on Monday, October 14 (PA Wire)
Rachel Reeves making her keynote speech during the International Investment Summit on Monday, October 14 (PA Wire)

When do you pay national insurance and when do you stop?

If you are between 16 and state retirement age, employed in some way and earning a certain amount, you will be expected to pay national insurance.

Employees who earn at least £242 per week and meet the age criteria must pay national insurance.

National insurance contributions are usually taken automatically as part of your monthly or weekly tax deductions.

Self-employed people in the UK need to pay national insurance contributions if they earn a profit of more than £12,570 a year. This is usually done through an annual self-assessment.

National insurance rates are divided into "classes" based on earnings and employment status. For instance, employees usually are in the Class 1 category, while self-employed people may be considered Class 4.

You no longer need to pay national insurance when you reach state pension age.

How much do you pay for national insurance?

People in the Class 1 category (employed by a business) pay the following NI rates from April 6, 2024, to April 5, 2025.

  • Eight per cent of earnings between £242 to £967 a week (£1,048 to £4,189 a month).

  • Two per cent of earnings over £967 a week (£4,189 a month).

You’ll pay less if:

What is Class 2 national insurance?

Self-employed people between 16 and state pension age with profits above a specific threshold are expected to pay Class 2 national insurance.

If your profits are £6,725 or more a year:

Class 2 contributions are treated as having been paid to protect your national insurance record. This means you do not have to pay Class 2 contributions.

If your profits are more than £12,570 a year, you must pay Class 4 contributions.

For the tax year 2024 to 2025, you’ll pay:

  • 6 per cent on profits of £12,570 up to £50,270.

  • 2 per cent on profits over £50,270.

If your profits are less than £6,725 a year in the 2024-2025 tax year, you do not have to pay anything but can choose to pay voluntary Class 2 contributions.

The Class 2 rate for tax year 2024 to 2025 is £3.45 a week.

You may choose to pay Class 2 contributions if you:

Latest Stories

  • Cameron Diaz took a break from Hollywood and shook up the wine world

    The Hollywood icon’s quest for clean, clear labels is rewriting the rules of the wine industry.

  • Warren Buffett: 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

    Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in the world, has a reputation for his simple financial wisdom. His advice is certainly worth listening to, especially if it helps you avoid making...

  • Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 54 for Canadians (and How to Boost Yours)

    Are you on track for a comfortable retirement? See how your savings stack up. The post Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 54 for Canadians (and How to Boost Yours) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • True Value declares bankruptcy and sells itself to a hardware rival

    True Value, a 75-year old hardware store brand, has filed for bankruptcy and is selling substantially all of its operations to a rival, the company announced Monday.

  • 3 TSX Stocks Estimated To Be Trading At Discounts Of Up To 50%

    The Canadian market has experienced a robust 23% increase over the last 12 months, with earnings projected to grow by 15% annually. In this thriving environment, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued can offer opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on discrepancies between market price and intrinsic value.

  • TSX Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership Including 3 Standout Stocks

    The Canadian market has shown robust performance, increasing by 1.3% over the last week and up 23% over the past year, with earnings forecasted to grow by 15% annually. In this environment, stocks with high insider ownership can be appealing as they often indicate confidence from those closest to the company's operations and potential for growth in alignment with broader market trends.

  • The Truth About Vance-Linked App Accused of Selling American Farmland to Foreigners

    The Ohio senator's present interest in AcreTrader is unclear.

  • TD Bank fined $3B U.S. in money-laundering case

    Canada’s TD Bank has agreed to pay a record US$3.1 in fines to U.S. authorities after admitting it allowed drug cartels and other criminal networks to carry out illegal money-laundering activities through the bank. Nivrita Ganguly discusses the details with Global News’ Amandalina Letterio.

  • Ask an Advisor: How Can I Make the Most of $1 Million for Passive Income and Tax Savings?

    I have a million dollars and I want to put it to work for me. Where can I put it to make the most amount of passive income from it? Also, how can I minimize taxes on that to be able to keep more of that money? – Andrea While today's high-interest rate environment has […] The post Ask an Advisor: I Have $1 Million and Want It to Work for Me. How Do I Maximize Passive Income and Minimize Taxes? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Economists predict inflation dipped below two per cent in September

    Economists expect inflation continued its downward trend last month, giving the Bank of Canada the all-clear to continue cutting its benchmark interest rate.

  • Markets are due for a 10% correction: Strategist

    As the third quarter earnings season begins, investors are contemplating whether the current market is heading for or already experiencing a "melt-up." Mariner Wealth Advisors chief investment strategist and head of equity Jeff Krumpelman joins Morning Brief to share his market outlook. Krumpelman observes that the market has "catapulted" over the wall of worry, acknowledging the strong fundamentals driving this performance. However, he notes that valuations remain elevated, partly due to investors becoming "giddy" about potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. In his view, the market has "gotten ahead of itself." Despite the current market, Krumpelman maintains his S&P 500 (^GSPC) targets of 5,400 for year-end 2024 and 6,000+ by mid-2025. With markets surpassing the year-end target, Krumpelman suggests they may "stagnate and not go very much from here for a bit." "You can't always predict exactly the timing of the gains, and I think that we could have a bit of a surge and a melt-up to 6,000 plus, and if that were to occur, I wouldn't be surprised. I also wouldn't be surprised if we got a pullback. We've got an election, we've got geopolitical risks, and I think that to see a pullback for those reasons or just concerns about rates moving up a little bit, I could equally see a 10% or so correction before we move on to those highs we expect next year," he tells Yahoo Finance. To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Morning Brief&nbsp;here. This post was written by Angel Smith

  • Jim Cramer Says Scotiabank’s Investment Gives KeyCorp (KEY) a ‘Nice Reset Opportunity’

    We recently compiled a list of the Jim Cramer’s Exclusive List of 9 YEV Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) stands against the other YEV stocks in Jim Cramer’s exclusive list. Recently, Jim Cramer sifted through the S&P 500 to identify stocks that satisfy his criteria: yield, […]

  • Is the Stock Market Open Monday? These Are the Columbus Day Trading Hours.

    The U.S. holiday, observed on the second Monday in October, commemorates Christopher Columbus landing in North America in 1492.

  • This Growing Company Just Raised Its Dividend by 50%

    Investing in a company which grows its dividend can be a great way for investors to grow their portfolios. ...

  • Stock market today: Wall Street powers higher to more records

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rolled to more records Monday as U.S. stocks added to their all-time highs.

  • Tesla stock sell-off after robotaxi event could be just the beginning, pros warn

    A robotaxi event light on details exposed a disconnect between the Tesla's lofty stock valuation and reality.

  • Gold Is Losing Steam. These 4 Stocks Are Just Getting Started.

    It’s a good time to invest in cyclicals. A few names from a list of 22V Research’s Dennis DeBusschere stand out.

  • How Good Is Hydro One Limited (TSE:H), When It Comes To ROE?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Nvidia Stock Hits Its Highest Closing Price. The Chip Designer Could Soon Be Worth More Than Apple.

    The chips company has a market valuation of $3.31 trillion, $150 billion below the iPhone maker’s $3.46 trillion.

  • Gold Miners Could Be on the Verge of an Epic Quarter

    The gold miners are on the verge of reporting another best quarter ever. Q3’s earnings season ramping up soon will prove epic, fueled by dazzling record gold prices and slightly-lower mining costs. That ought to double sector unit profits, extending gold stocks’ long trend of massive earnings growth. Such fantastic results should increasingly catch fund investors’ attention, with their inflows driving this sector way higher. Gold stocks remain out of favor, greatly lagging gold’s monster upleg o