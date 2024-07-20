National Lottery app and website goes down across UK amid global IT outage

Tara Cobham
·2 min read

The National Lottery app and website appeared to have gone down across the UK amid a global IT outage.

National Lottery said it was investigating after thousands of users reported being unable to access results or buy tickets ahead of Saturday night’s draw.

Customers were reporting issues accessing the National Lottery app as well as the website since around 8pm on Friday, according to outage website Downdetector, with complaints peaking at more than 2,800 on Saturday morning.

It comes as a botched software update brought down tech infrastructure worldwide, although it is not clear if the lottery’s issues are linked to the outage.

The massive disruption to Microsoft systems has included flight delays and cancellations, as well as impacting hospitals, banks, supermarkets and millions of businesses.

On Friday night, National Lottery said in a post on X: “We are aware that some players are having issues accessing our website and app. Apologies for the inconvenience, our team are currently investigating the issue to find out what has happened.”

However, the Sun reported the app, which faced around 54 per cent of the issues, and website, which faced roughly 38 per cent of the problems, are up and running again now.

IT experts have warned it could take weeks for systems to fully recover from the global IT outage.

Adam Leon Smith of BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, warned it could take “weeks” for all computers and systems to be fully restored. “In some cases, the fix may be applied very quickly,” he said. “But if computers have reacted in a way that means they’re getting into blue screens... that could take days and weeks.”

The chief executive of CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company whose update crashed Microsoft Windows systems, said he was “deeply sorry”.

George Kurtz said it was not “a security incident or cyber attack”, and that a defect was found in a “single content update for Windows hosts”.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Microsoft outage leaves China largely untouched as tech self-sufficiency campaign pays off

    The Microsoft Windows outage that affected foreign businesses and luxury hotels in China on Friday left the country's key infrastructure, from airlines to banks, largely unaffected, according to industry sources and social media posts. As of 6pm local time, there have been no reports in mainland China of infrastructure breakdowns, while many airports in the Asia-Pacific region, from Hong Kong to Australia, were hit with disruptions. The international airports in Beijing and Shanghai were operati

  • What is CrowdStrike, and how did it cripple so many computers?

    A buggy update from an internet security firm caused worldwide problems for Windows computers.

  • What caused the global cyber outage?

    LONDON (Reuters) -A global tech failure disrupted operations across multiple industries on Friday, halting flights and upending everything from banking to healthcare systems. CrowdStrike, a U.S. cybersecurity company with a market value of about $83 billion, is among the most popular in the world, counting more than 20,000 subscribers around the world, the company's website shows. According to an alert sent by CrowdStrike to its clients at 0530 GMT on Friday and reviewed by Reuters, its widely used "Falcon Sensor" software is causing Microsoft Windows to crash and display a blue screen, known informally as the “Blue Screen of Death”.

  • Faulty software update causes chaos worldwide

    Millions in Canada and around the world woke up to computers displaying the so-called ‘blue screen of death' on Friday. Crucial Internet-based services were knocked offline, the culprit being a flawed software update that caused chaos and confusion. At the heart of the massive disruption was the cybersecurity firm ‘Crowdstrike.’ Its customers include some of the biggest clients in the world as well as emergency services, small businesses and government offices. Among those hardest hit were travellers — more than 5,000 flights were cancelled worldwide. Eric Sorensen has more on the chaos caused by the outage in Canada.

  • Global IT outage knocks airlines, banks and others offline

    Some firms have said an IT issue at Microsoft and cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike is to blame.

  • Back to School Prime Day Deals That Are Still on Amazon

    Deals & Offers: Get some of Amazon’s best post-Prime Day sales on back-to-school supplies

  • Huawei offers rare price cut on latest smartphones after strong showing in shopping festival

    Huawei Technologies has made a rare price cut for its Pura 70 smartphones, three months after the series hit the shelves, following a strong performance by the brand during China's 618 midyear shopping festival. All models in the Pura 70 series are on sale for a nearly 10 per cent discount, meaning the top-of-the-line Ultra model is available for 1,000 yuan (US$138) less, according to a statement from Huawei's official Weibo account on Thursday. The Pura 70 Pro and Pura 70 Pro+ have had their pr

  • ‘Unprecedented’ world-wide tech outage causes chaos

    A massive tech outage sparked chaos around the world, grounding flights, disrupting banks, hospitals and media companies. At the centre of it all: a Microsoft Windows software update that took down millions of computers. Anne Gaviola has more on this historic outage.

  • Elon Musk mocks Microsoft over the global IT outage

    Airlines, banks, and retailers are experiencing disruptions after Microsoft reported problems with its online services.

  • These Apple Products Are Still On Sale Even Though Amazon Prime Day Is Over

    Deals & Offers: If you debated buying an iPad, AirPods, or a Mac during Prime Day, you still have a chance to get them on sale.

  • Expert in UK comments as technology outage disrupts flights, banks and companies around world

    Cyber expert James Bore said on Friday that the global technology outage "is going to take some time to fix" as flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world continue to face disruption.

  • The Morning After: The age of the retro CD player is here

    The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft suffers Azure outage and faulty cybersecurity update takes out companies worldwide, iOS 18 preview, That huge camera bump on the Pixel 9 Pro is very real.

  • Prime Day 2024 is over, but Apple AirPods are still $50 off on Amazon Canada

    The only thing better than new AirPods are new AirPods on sale.

  • Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): The Best Communication and Media Stock to Buy Now?

    We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Communication and Media Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stands against the other communication and media stocks. The global telecommunications industry faces significant growth challenges amidst increasing demand for […]

  • Tech Outage Leaves CrowdStrike With a Shiner, but Able to Fight Another Day

    Here’s what you need to know about the cybersecurity firm as it deals with the fallout of millions of devices apparently taken offline by one of its software updates.

  • CrowdStrike, Windows BSoD Meme Tokens Populate Solana and Ethereum Amid Global Internet Outage

    Dozens of new crypto tokens themed after internet services company CrowdStrike and the popular Microsoft “Blue Screen of Death” (BSoD) error were issued on Ethereum and Solana blockchains amid a reported global internet outage that has impacted several real-world services. Millions of Windows users worldwide are experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error, which causes the system to suddenly shut down or restart.

  • CrowdStrike deploys fix for issue causing global tech outage

    Microsoft said separately it had fixed the underlying cause for the outage of its 365 apps and services including Teams and OneDrive, but residual impact was affecting some services. The issue stemmed from a defect found in a single content update for Microsoft Windows hosts, Kurtz said, adding Mac and Linux hosts were not impacted by the issue.

  • IT outage: What we know about the global tech meltdown, CloudStrike and Microsoft so far

    A mass IT outage has affected business, airlines, banks and hospitals around the world. The outage, which spread widely on Friday morning, is believed to be related to Microsoft and global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike's boss said on X there had been a defective software update for Microsoft Windows hosts and a fix was deployed.

  • 5 useful new iOS 18 features, from motion sickness fixes to satellite texting

    CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly said the iPhone XR is seven years old. It is nearly six years old. The article has been corrected. - - - Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Apple released its first public beta of iOS 18 on Monday, meaning adventurous iPhone owners can begin testing the company’s (unfinished) work for fee. All it takes is a compatible iPhone (including the nearly six-year-old iPh

  • Donald Trump Utters The 1 Word He Wasn't Supposed To Say During RNC Speech

    Insiders told reporters that one word would not be used in the former president's speech. It was — twice.