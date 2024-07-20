National Lottery app and website goes down across UK amid global IT outage

The National Lottery app and website appeared to have gone down across the UK amid a global IT outage.

National Lottery said it was investigating after thousands of users reported being unable to access results or buy tickets ahead of Saturday night’s draw.

Customers were reporting issues accessing the National Lottery app as well as the website since around 8pm on Friday, according to outage website Downdetector, with complaints peaking at more than 2,800 on Saturday morning.

It comes as a botched software update brought down tech infrastructure worldwide, although it is not clear if the lottery’s issues are linked to the outage.

The massive disruption to Microsoft systems has included flight delays and cancellations, as well as impacting hospitals, banks, supermarkets and millions of businesses.

On Friday night, National Lottery said in a post on X: “We are aware that some players are having issues accessing our website and app. Apologies for the inconvenience, our team are currently investigating the issue to find out what has happened.”

However, the Sun reported the app, which faced around 54 per cent of the issues, and website, which faced roughly 38 per cent of the problems, are up and running again now.

IT experts have warned it could take weeks for systems to fully recover from the global IT outage.

Adam Leon Smith of BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, warned it could take “weeks” for all computers and systems to be fully restored. “In some cases, the fix may be applied very quickly,” he said. “But if computers have reacted in a way that means they’re getting into blue screens... that could take days and weeks.”

The chief executive of CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company whose update crashed Microsoft Windows systems, said he was “deeply sorry”.

George Kurtz said it was not “a security incident or cyber attack”, and that a defect was found in a “single content update for Windows hosts”.