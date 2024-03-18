What national NFL media said about Chiefs adding Hollywood Brown: ‘Rich get richer’

Dropped passes plagued the Chiefs during the 2023 season, and the team hoped it addressed that issue by signing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Brown agreed to a one-year deal worth $7 million but he could earn up to $11 million through incentives.

The Chiefs’ deal with Brown generated a lot of talk among NFL writers, broadcasters and others. Here is what they were saying.

Mike Jones of the Athletic gave the Chiefs a B grade for the Brown signing.

Here is an excerpt from that story: “The Chiefs have needed a speedster to help take the top off defenses and restore the home-run threat to their offense. They may have found their man in Brown, who is available but coming off back-to-back injury-shortened seasons. Brown recorded 51 catches on 101 targets for 574 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games last season with the Cardinals, who spent the first half of the season without a rehabbing Kyler Murray. But the Chiefs are hoping health and a pairing with Patrick Mahomes can help Brown recapture the form that helped him reel in 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns his final season in Baltimore (2021).”

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio and Charean Williams discussed the deal.

“This is a guy that can run. That’s the key to any offense in the NFL,” Florio noted. “You need a fast guy that will draw attention deep. That’s what the Chiefs need.”

Pro Football Focus gave the Chiefs an A-plus for both the fit/need and the value of the signing.

“Darnell Mooney’s contract (with the Falcons) figured to be a great benchmark for Brown, with both players serving as great intermediate separators with solid deep speed — but also having missed time with minor injuries over the past two seasons,” Brad Spielberger wrote. “This is clearly Brown betting on himself with a one-year flier where if he balls out with Patrick Mahomes, he can sign a contract for a whole lot more. It’s a great idea for all parties. The rich get richer in Kansas City.”

On “Good Morning Football,” Jamie Erdahl and Peter Schrager gave the move a thumbs up.

Story continues

We In or We Out:



Hollywood Brown signing with the Chiefs was the most impactful WR addition of the week?@JamieErdahl anything from Kansas City is just "yes." pic.twitter.com/X3TNzoWjgz — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 15, 2024

The Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson called the signing a “steal” for the Chiefs.

“It’s a steal of a deal either way for Kansas City, which needed to add another option to Patrick Mahomes’ receiving corps this offseason,” he wrote. “The negatives? Brown can be inconsistent and has been saddled by injuries throughout the year.

“The positives? He’s still only 26 years old, has demonstrated game-breaking explosive ability, and will have a salary that ranks just 36th among wide receivers, right in between Kendrick Bourne and Robert Woods.”

CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden and Emory Hunt talked about the signing. McFadden believes Brown’s skillset is too closely aligned with players already on the Chiefs’ roster

But former Cowboys star Dez Bryant thinks Brown will flourish with the Chiefs.