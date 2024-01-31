National park bid for 'spectacular' Galloway backed

At least one new national park will be created by 2026

Councillors have given their support in principle to creating a new national park in southern Scotland.

The Scottish government has pledged to establish at least one by the end of this parliamentary session in 2026.

A long-running campaign wants to see a national park set up in Galloway.

Dumfries and Galloway Council's economy committee chairman Ian Carruthers said they were happy to support the bid by a "spectacular part" of the region.

The move is in contrast to neighbouring Scottish Borders Council which dismissed proposals for the area as "half-baked and "incoherent".

A campaign has been running for some time to make Galloway a national park

At present there are two national parks in Scotland - the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs - but the nominations process has opened to increase that number.

Local support for any new parks is seen as an important aspect of any bid.

The closing date for nominations comes at the end of February.

Mr Carruthers said the landscape of the area could lend itself to securing national park status.

"Having been described as 'Scotland in miniature' our council recognises that there is a lot of interest and support for a formally designated Galloway National Park," he said.

"I am pleased that we have agreed to support the next steps and look forward to seeing the outcome."

