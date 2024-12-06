National Rail warns of widespread disruption after communications system fault

Trains face disruption on various routes because of a fault with the onboard ‘GSMR’ radio system that allows communication between train drivers and signal operators.

A “nationwide” fault could lead to disruption across the rail network, National Rail has said.

A fault with the communication system used between train drivers and signallers is causing the disruption on Friday morning.

Trains across the network are having to start their journeys later because of the fault and some may also be subject to cancellations or alterations, National Rail said.

More details soon …