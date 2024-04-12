National Theatre accused of censorship with ‘scolding’ sign warning staff may not agree with audience

The sign greets visitors immediately as they walk through the doors of the venue on London's South Bank - Mike Kemp/In Pictures

The National Theatre has been criticised over a “scolding” sign warning audience members that staff may not agree with their opinions.

The sign, which greets visitors immediately as they walk through the doors of the venue on London’s South Bank, tells people not to assume that “other visitors and staff will necessarily agree with your point of view”.

Critics have accused the theatre of censorship, comparing the sign to a “lecture” that is unwelcoming to audiences.

Freedom in the Arts, an organisation which defends freedom of expression in the artistic world, said it was a form of “mutual policing”.

Denise Fahmy, co-director, told The Telegraph: “I’m sure this is well-intentioned – no-one wants anyone else to feel intimidated at the National Theatre – but the signage, with its implication you’ll be kicked out if you offend a member of staff, is a form of mutual policing, encouraging everyone to habitually self-censor.

“Cloaked in misleading terms like, ‘open and kind’, it’s actually all very unwelcoming.

“I wonder how the National Theatre copes with playwrights like the late, celebrated Sarah Kane, who made a career out of offence?”

Others took to social media to lambast the theatre. Miranda France, the author, took aim at what she described as a “long lecture”.

“When did this shift between courting the customer and scolding them happen? No wonder we’re all so demoralised,” she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

She added: “I have never witnessed aggression in the theatre or at the library, but perhaps there’s an epidemic I’m not seeing.”

The sign in the National Theatre finishes with the line: 'Please be open, patient, and kind'

Another user said: “It’s weird how we went from ‘the customer is always right’ to ‘the customer is almost certainly a sociopath’.”

The National Theatre insisted there was no inciting incident that caused it to install the sign in February 2023.

A theatre spokesman claimed it was part of the theatre’s continuing work around its “culture and values”.

Titled “Everyone is welcome”, the sign reads: “We are all part of making the National Theatre a welcoming, inspiring place where everyone can feel they belong, whatever the purpose of their visit.

“Discriminatory and intimidating behaviour have no place here. If you experience any, we’ll take action. Speak to any member of staff, who can refer you to a manager. We’re here to be proactive and to help.

“We take pride in acting with care and compassion, and everyone who visits or works here is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.

“This place exists to spark creativity, conversation and thought, although please don’t assume that other visitors and staff will necessarily agree with your point of view.

“Please be open, patient, and kind.”

Abuse towards theatre staff

In 2023, a report discovered an increase in abuse towards theatre staff and bad audience behaviour since the Covid pandemic.

The report from the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union found that almost half of theatre staff were considering quitting because of the abuse.

A National Theatre spokesman said: “Our aim is to make the National Theatre a welcoming space for everyone.

“The ‘Everyone is welcome’ statement has been developed over the last two years as part of our continuing work around our culture and values and highlights the importance we place on dignity and respect and ensuring that our staff and visitors feel supported if they encounter discriminatory or unacceptable behaviour.

“We encourage genuine debate and recognise that we don’t always have to agree, we just ask that this is done in an open, patient and kind way.”

The latest play being staged at the theatre is Nye, starring Michael Sheen as Labour politician Aneurin Bevan, who spearheaded the creation of the NHS.

Other high profile productions in recent years have included James Graham’s Dear England, which followed Gareth Southgate’s tenure as England manager, and Death of England, which explored family dynamics, race and cancel culture.