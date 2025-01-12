National Western Stock Show underway.

Latest Stories
- The Motley Fool
Invest $17,000 in This Dividend Stock for $5,540.08 in Passive Income
Canadian banks can provide investors with a strong passive-income opportunity, and not just from dividends. The post Invest $17,000 in This Dividend Stock for $5,540.08 in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- The Motley Fool
Where Will BCE Stock Be in 5 Years?
BCE stock has more than halved in almost three years. Where will the stock be in the next five years? Is it a good time to buy? The post Where Will BCE Stock Be in 5 Years? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- The Motley Fool
The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
The market is flush with great opportunities right now, and that includes some of the smartest dividend stocks every portfolio needs. The post The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- The Motley Fool
Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility
While no stock is entirely risk-free, focusing on ones with a history of stable earnings can help you weather the market ups and downs with greater peace of mind. The post Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- The Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now
Here are three top Canadian stocks long-term investors may want to consider adding with their next $25,000 in 2025. The post The Best Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- The Motley Fool
A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now
While TD Bank recovers from a turbulent year, this dividend payer with a decent yield and lower payout ratio is worth a look. The post A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TD Stock Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- The Motley Fool
5 Stocks for Canadian Value Investors
Finding value in any market is difficult, but these five Canadian stocks are certainly worth a look in this regard. The post 5 Stocks for Canadian Value Investors appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- The Motley Fool
5 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000
These fundamentally strong TSX stocks are trading cheap, presenting a solid buying opportunity for long-term investors. The post 5 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- The Motley Fool
Should You Buy Fiera Stock for its 10% Dividend Yield?
If you're looking for a dividend stock, Fiera stock is certainly up there with its high yield. But how safe is that yield? The post Should You Buy Fiera Stock for its 10% Dividend Yield? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- The Motley Fool
3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in January
From tech stocks with consistent growth histories to stocks experiencing a temporary bullish momentum, there are multiple attractive options in the sector right now. The post 3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in January appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- The Motley Fool
1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 14% to Hold for Decades
This dividend stock may be down by 14%, but I absolutely would see this an opportunity to buy up a dividend and future growth. The post 1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 14% to Hold for Decades appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- Insider Monkey
Is Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) the Best Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy For Income Investors?
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy For Income Investors. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) stands against the other Canadian dividend stocks. Dividend stocks are favored by investors not only in the US but also internationally. Canadian dividend […]
- The Motley Fool
Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?
If your goal is to build a million-dollar portfolio, you need stocks that can give you that kind of growth in the long term. The post Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
- Insider Monkey
Palantir (PLTR) Retreats After Another Bearish Assessment Issued
Palantir (PLTR) stock is sliding for a fourth consecutive trading session, with the shares giving back about 4%, after yet another research firm poured cold water on the company’s outlook. Specifically, Trefis Team, writing in Forbes today, warned that “Palantir stock faces some challenges” and concluded that the stock’s valuation is too high. Trefis’ bearish […]
- Insider Monkey
Is Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) the Best Canadian Dividend Stock to Buy For Income Investors?
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy For Income Investors. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) stands against the other Canadian dividend stocks. Dividend stocks are favored by investors not only in the US but also internationally. Canadian […]
- Reuters
Philippine fintech GCash hires banks for up to $1.5 billion IPO, sources say
GCash, a Philippine fintech firm, has hired banks, including Citi, Jefferies and UBS, to work on an up to $1.5 billion domestic initial public offering, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be the country's biggest ever stock offering. The IPO is expected to take place as early as the second half of 2025 or in 2026, subject to broader market conditions, two of the sources said, declining to be named as the matter was private. If the listing goes ahead it would be Philippines' biggest ever, surpassing the $1 billion IPO of Philippine food company Monde Nissin in 2021.
- StockStory
Why C3.ai (AI) Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today
Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) software company C3.ai (NYSE:AI) fell 5.7% in the morning session after the major indices tumbled (Nasdaq down 1.1%, S&P 500 down 1.0%) while yields soared, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported non-farm payrolls for the month of December 2024, which was stronger than expected, raising concerns the Fed might hold rates at the current levels for longer. Payrolls jumped by 256,000, far surpassing analysts' forecasts of a 155,000 gain. Meanwhile, the unem
- Simply Wall St.
3 Leading Dividend Stocks Yielding 4.3%
As global markets navigate a mix of profit-taking and economic uncertainties, with the S&P 500 Index achieving its best two-year stretch in decades despite recent fluctuations, investors are increasingly focused on stability and income generation. In this context, dividend stocks yielding 4.3% present an attractive option for those seeking steady returns amidst mixed market signals and economic forecasts.
- Simply Wall St.
Top US Dividend Stocks To Watch In January 2025
As the U.S. stock market experiences mixed performances, with major indices fluctuating amid anticipation of key economic data and interest rate decisions, investors are keeping a close eye on dividend stocks for potential stability and income. In such a dynamic environment, strong dividend-paying companies can offer attractive opportunities by providing consistent returns through dividends even when market volatility is high.
- Barrons.com
Joby, Archer Stocks Drop on Downgrade. They Rode the Tesla Rally.
The shares are trading as if the FAA had already approved their electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for commercial flights, J.P. Morgan analyst Bill Peterson wrote.