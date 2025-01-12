National Western Stock Show underway.

Reuters

GCash, a Philippine fintech firm, has hired banks, including Citi, Jefferies and UBS, to work on an up to $1.5 billion domestic initial public offering, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be the country's biggest ever stock offering. The IPO is expected to take place as early as the second half of 2025 or in 2026, subject to broader market conditions, two of the sources said, declining to be named as the matter was private. If the listing goes ahead it would be Philippines' biggest ever, surpassing the $1 billion IPO of Philippine food company Monde Nissin in 2021.