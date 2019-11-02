Nationals cap off their World Series winning season with rally in DC

SHOWS:

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES (NOVEMBER 2, 2019)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES (NOVEMBER 2, 2019)

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NATIONALS MANAGER DAVY MARTINEZ SAYING:

"I want to thank the families that I see to the right, to the left, I want to thank the extended family, for all you've given us, this world championship isn't only for us, it's for the city of Washington, D.C., you guys deserve it as much as we do, thank you!."

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NATIONALS PLAYER RYAN ZIMMERMAN SAYING:

"We're 2019 World Series champs and nobody can ever take that away from us. Thank you to the city of D.C., you guys have been great, you guys are behind us all the time, anytime we go out to dinner, anytime we're walking on the streets, you guys have always been so supportive and so nice, I truly believe this is the greatest city to play sports in the world, thank you."

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NATIONALS PITCHER AND WORLD SERIES MVP STEPHEN STRASBURG SAYING:

"You know I know I'm gonna look back someday when I'm old and grey and, you know, watch all the games but right now I'm just gonna soak in the moment and enjoy with the rest of these fellas here, thank you guys."

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NATIONALS PITCHER MAX SCHERZER SAYING:

"You saw a group of guys come together like you've never seen before, never in this town have you ever seen a team compete with so much heart and so much fight all the way to the wildcard game and then all the way through October, that's why you have seen a World Series champion because of the heart and fight that this team has."

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NATIONALS PLAYER ADAM EATON SAYING:

"We're signing off, the spotlight's off, thank you D.C.!"

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES (NOVEMBER 2, 2019)

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NATIONALS FAN HOLDING SIGN SAYING:

"We all really needed this, you know we're so proud of our players, especially first pick in 2005, Ryan Zimmerman! Ryan!"

(SOUNDBITE)(English) NATIONALS FAN ON HOW SHE FELT AFTER GAME 7 WHEN TEAM WON WORLD SERIES, SAYING:

"Oh, just is this real life? Lotta crying, I'm very superstitous, I changed by outfit twice during the game, so I think that kind of helped with it, but."

STORY: The fun-loving Washington Nationals capped off their amazing run to their first World Series win with a parade and rally on a sunny Saturday (November 2) afternoon in the U.S. capital.

After a parade through the streets of downtown D.C., manager Davy Martinez got the rally started by lofting Major League Baseball's championship trophy over his head and then thanking the fans for their support throughout an up and down season that ended in an improbable title.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, the longest tenured player after being selected by the Nationals in 2005 with their first draft pick after the franchise moved from Montreal to D.C., got emotional when thanking the fans for their support over his injury filled 14 year career.



