Nationals Manager Pays Tribute to Fans After World Series Victory

After the Washington Nationals won their first World Series title on October 30, Nats Manager Dave Martinez took a moment to thank fans for “believing” in the team.

The Nats beat the Houston Astros 6-2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, marking a first World Series win for the nation’s capital since 1924, local media reported.

“Honestly, you guys deserve every bit of this, so thank you!” Martinez says to the cheering fans, shown in this video.

Martinez made headlines a day earlier when he was ejected from Game 6 for getting in a verbal altercation with officials after a Nationals player was called out on a play. A manager had not been ejected from the World Series since 1996, The Washington Post reported. Credit: @drjmob via Storyful