The National's Matt Berninger 'smokes a fair amount of weed' before going onstage

Matt Berninger relies on weed and tequila sodas to calm his stage nerves credit:Bang Showbiz

The National's frontman Matt Berninger admits he "smokes a fair amount of weed" and downs tequila sodas before shows to calm his stage fright.

The 53-year-old indie rocker has confessed that he relies on alcohol and cannabis to calm his nerves before performing in front of thousands of fans because, despite appearances, he gets "terrified" before a show.

He told the new issue of MOJO magazine: "... I used to over-lubricate.

"Y'know, a little too much oil in the gears. Just because I was terrified."

Another way he over compensates for his fear is by going on wild stage dives, which can irritate his bandmates, including twins Aaron and Bryce Dessner, 48.

The latter said: "He's seemingly fearless and always dangling off some speaker."

Bryce confessed: "It drives my brother and I crazy sometimes, but the audience loves it.

"We don't fully understand it."

Matt insisted: "I don't know what the compulsion is.

"I mean, my logic and intellect is telling me not to do it ... mostly for ankle reasons. But I just can't not do it."

Bryce insists they are known for being "intense" onstage.

He said: "I feel like there's always this thing with The National where we're famously kind of intense."

Matt then admitted: "I will smoke a fair amount of weed before I go on. You have to be real careful. But I have tuned into it and now it really helps me to breathe underwater."

He quipped: "It's like I'm a merman. I'm a wizard. I'm a Professor Cuckoo Brains who showed up to explain sadness and triumph and despair in New York City on a Friday night in the '90s."