Nationwide suffers outage as users face delays 'moving money between accounts'

Nationwide is experiencing a significant outage this morning leaving many customers furious.

Customers are “experiencing problems moving money between Nationwide accounts" and following the interruption, there is a delay in payments to and from banks and other building societies.

The bank is aware of the ongoing issues and has stated that they are "working to fix this ASAP".

More than 550 people have reported problems with the bank, according to DownDetector.

Customers have been urged not to resend money because it is already in queue and will arrive eventually.Standing orders and direct debits are operating normally.

Following the outage, users around the country have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their dissatisfaction.

A customer commented: "Nationwide is down. I haven't been paid and can't transfer any money out. Sort it out please @AskNationwide"

