Native American artists edge ever closer to the million-dollar mark

At the major international Contemporary Art sales in New York last month, I thought I noticed a new trend. There were more Indigenous American artworks for sale than ever, and they were making record prices – a bright light in an otherwise fairly sombre marketplace.

Contemporary American Indigenous art used to be included in Native American sales along with the jewellery, blankets, totem poles and ethnographic tribal artefacts that remind us of bygone cultures. But with the call for change and diversity, the auction landscape shifted.

Perhaps the first visible turning point was in 2015, when Christie’s sold White Power, 2013, a boxer’s punch bag, decorated with coloured glass and plastic beads to counter aggression, by Jeffrey Gibson, a Choctaw/Cherokee Indian artist, for a quadruple estimate $233,000 (£183,000) in an international Contemporary Art sale. Gibson is now representing America at the Venice Biennale, the first Native American to be bestowed the honour.

It was also around 2015 that Ingmars Lindbergs of Bonhams noticed how contemporary works in his Native American sales were becoming more sought after. He singles out Fritz Scholder – a Pop Art-influenced artist of mixed European and Luiseño descent, who painted old-style American Indians with their headdresses, often on horseback. Superficially romantic, on closer inspection they referred to how the modern American Indian was plagued with problems – alcoholism, homelessness and displacement – in western society.

Scholder became a poster boy for the American Indian Movement in the 1970s, an adjunct to the civil rights movement, but his market did not take off until 2017, when Bonhams sold an example from his “Dartmouth Portrait” series (made with reference to the colonial era college that was founded to protect Indian rights) for a record $52,000.

Jeffrey Gibson's The Enforcer

Lindbergs then decided to stage standalone sales for contemporary Native American art and within five years had sold another example from the “Dartmouth Portrait” series for $398,000. The market buzz for indigenous art has spread, says Lindbergs, after breaking 12 new indigenous artist’s records in Los Angeles in April.

Phillips doesn’t hold similar specialised auctions, but staged a selling exhibition, “New Terrains”, last September in which the work of more than 50 indigenous American artists were priced between $5,000 and almost $1 million. Among the top sellers was Canadian Cree artist Kent Monkman’s caustic reinterpretation of a classic 19th-century western painting, The Last of the Buffalo, by Albert Bierstadt. It was sold to the Art Bridges Foundation, which was created by Walmart heiress Alice Walton, a passionate collector of American art.

Fritz Scholder's Dartmouth Portrait #8

Like Phillips, Sotheby’s and Christie’s don’t have specialised sales but are including examples by Native Americans in their international Contemporary Art sales alongside the Warhols, Basquiats and Hirsts. In November last year, a landmark price was achieved at Christie’s in this way for 84-year-old Native American Jaune Quick-to-See Smith.

Smith’s career was being gently nurtured by New York dealer Garth Greenan when, in 2020, one of her paintings became the first by a Native American to enter the National Gallery of Art collection in Washington.

In the market, another work by Smith, estimated at $10,000, sold for $300,000 at Chicago auctioneers, Hindman’s, in 2022. So Christie’s pounced, obtaining Smith’s I See Red: Talking to the Ancestors, 1994, for sale. The painting is from a series that takes issue with the term “Red Indian” and all that came with it. It was the artist’s first painting with a leading auctioneer and sold for a phenomenal $642,600 against an $80,000 estimate. Smith’s more recent work is currently attracting attention in the Venice Biennale’s “Foreigners Everywhere” exhibition.

I See Red: Talking to the Ancestors (1994), by Native American artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, which Christie's sold for $642,600 late in 2022

The most remarkable results for a Native American last month were for 67-year-old Navajo Indian painter Emmi Whitehorse, another star of the “Foreigners Everywhere” exhibition, by whom one painting was offered by Sotheby’s with a $15,000 estimate and sold for a record $127,000. That record was then overhauled at Phillips the next day when her atmospheric, Turner-esque desert landscape, Canyon Lake 1, estimated at $12,000, sold for $177,800. Phillips also obtained a record $381,000 for The Storm, a painting by Kent Monkman that critiques the role of the Mounties in subjugating indigenous peoples.

Next week, the art world flocks to Basel in Switzerland for the largest, most prestigious modern and contemporary art fair of all: Art Basel. Greenan will be there displaying choice works by Whitehorse, for which he has a waiting list and examples by Scholder and Smith, two of the indigenous artists who are beginning to approach the million-dollar mark. One senses that benchmark moment may not be too far off.

A fair wind blows through Chelsea

Sometimes it is better for rival events to take place in close proximity so that each may benefit from the other’s audience. This may have been the thinking behind the distinctive “Eye of the Collector” fair with its uncluttered boothless layout which has moved from Temple Place on Victoria Embankment to the Garrison Chapel in Chelsea Barracks and opens on June 26. The fair’s new home is a stone’s throw from “The Treasure House Fair” (opening June 27) in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea. This emerged last year out of the ruins of the prestigious Masterpiece fair which closed under the weight of Brexit red tape and a lack of overseas exhibitors. While both fairs are promoting contemporary art from Asia and the Middle East, “Eye of the Collector” is more focused on modern and contemporary art and design, while “Treasure House” flaunts attractions such as a 180-million-year-old fossil of a pregnant dinosaur, a 50,000-year-old woolly rhinoceros skull and a fleet of classic cars.

Your chance to own some big-name art

Preparatory sketch: a Degas pastel on sale at Stern Pissarro Gallery

The Stern Pissarro Gallery in St James’s has just opened an exhibition marking 150 years since the birth of Impressionism with some impressive works by Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, Sisley, Degas and Cézanne, plus some Post-Impressionists – all for sale with prices from £10,000 to £10 million. The Degas pastel illustrated here is of a seamstress embroidering a hat in a milliner’s shop c.1885 – and is a study for a painting, Chez la modiste, at the Art Institute of Chicago. Degas liked to experience the bustle of Paris boulevards and often frequented milliner’s shops with his friend the painter Mary Cassatt. The Impressionist market has been quiet of late, but high prices at the Microsoft co-founder Paul G Allen’s sale in 2022 and healthy results in the New York sales this May show that while the number of high-octane sales may have decreased, values in this perennially popular market are holding steady.