A Native American mother disappeared from Tacoma in 2004. The FBI is seeking answers

The FBI is offering reward money for information that leads to information in the suspicious disappearance of a Tacoma woman.

Giovanna Tyler was 29 years old when her family reported her missing in April 2004 after she had not been seen or heard from in about two weeks. Tyler was last seen in later March 2004 at her house in the 2000 block of East Gregory Street, according to a missing-person’s bulletin.

Tyler was a married mother of four children at the time of her disappearance but filed an order of protection against her husband in August 2003. Tyler has not contacted her family since she disappeared. Investigators have been unable to find her or any person who might have had contact with her, the bulletin said.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to Tyler’s whereabouts and the conviction of anyone who might be responsible for her disappearance.

Tyler is a Makah Tribal member. She has ties to Tacoma and Neah Bay, the bulletin said. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Tyler also has a multi-colored dragon tattoo on her left shoulder.

If anyone has any information concerning Tyler, they are asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.